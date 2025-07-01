Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Expands with Biotech Outsourcing Growth

The global cell and gene therapy CDMO market was valued at USD 4,986.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 27,449.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6% from 2024 to 2030. The market is witnessing strong growth during the forecast period, primarily driven by the expanding pipeline of cell and gene therapy products, increasing focus of researchers on rare diseases, substantial public and private investment in R&D, rising demand for outsourcing services, growing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, heightened M&A activities, and continuous technological advancements throughout the development process.

A notable trend influencing market dynamics is the surge in R&D funding dedicated to cell and gene therapies (CGT). These therapies offer transformative potential in the treatment of various diseases, such as cancer, inherited disorders, and certain infectious diseases. As a result, there has been a marked rise in interest and funding from both government bodies and private investors. Major pharmaceutical companies are increasingly allocating resources toward CGT to solidify their market presence. Additionally, venture capital investment in life sciences—particularly in CGT—has seen substantial growth.

For example, Charles River Laboratories reported that investment in the life sciences sector maintained an average growth rate of 18% between 2010 and 2021. Meanwhile, the gene therapy segment itself experienced a remarkable growth rate of around 59% during the same period.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges to the market, especially during its early phases. Clinical trial activities were delayed or suspended, and disruptions in the global supply chain impeded development processes. These issues were mainly due to inadequate forecasting, feasibility limitations, and logistical challenges brought about by lockdowns and transport restrictions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regionally, North America emerged as the leading revenue-generating market in 2023.

Country-wise, Kuwait is expected to witness the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2030.

By phase, the pre-clinical segment generated USD 3,300.7 million in revenue in 2023 and is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast Overview

2023 Market Size: USD 4,986.2 Million

2030 Market Size (Projected): USD 27,449.9 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 27.6%

North America: Largest market

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region



Key Players & Strategic Initiatives

Leading market participants are increasingly adopting inorganic strategies—such as mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions—to strengthen their market positions. Simultaneously, there is a strong emphasis on technological innovation. For instance, in September 2023, Charles River Laboratories introduced the Lentivation lentiviral vector (LVV) manufacturing platform, aimed at shortening gene therapy production timelines by up to 60%, reducing it to under seven months compared to traditional methods.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Lonza

Catalent, Inc

Cytiva

Samsung Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Novartis AG

WuXi AppTec

AGC Biologics

OmniaBio

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Charles River Laboratories

Conclusion

The global cell and gene therapy CDMO market is undergoing a rapid transformation, underpinned by significant technological progress, an expanding therapeutic pipeline, and a surge in R&D investments. With strong growth projected through 2030, the sector is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for advanced therapeutics and personalized medicine. The continued emphasis on innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion will likely shape the market’s trajectory in the years to come.