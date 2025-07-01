U.S. Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2030: From Diagnosis to Treatment

U.S. Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Overview

The U.S. veterinary point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s expansion is primarily driven by increasing expenditures on pet-related products and services, a growing population of pet owners, ongoing technological advancements, and a rising demand for rapid diagnostic solutions in veterinary care.

A significant increase in the companion animal population is expected to contribute to the demand for veterinary services and drive higher pet spending. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), U.S. pet owners are projected to spend more than USD 150 billion on their pets in 2024—up approximately 66% from USD 90.5 billion in 2018. Of that, around USD 39 billion is anticipated to go toward veterinary care services and products.

Point-of-care diagnostics offer immediate test results and clinically actionable insights without the need for central diagnostic laboratories, thereby saving time and reducing associated costs. Technologies such as lateral flow assays and dipsticks—commonly used in diagnosing infectious animal diseases—are standard in veterinary POC applications.

Additionally, the market benefits from a high volume of veterinary visits and a well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure. Major companies are investing heavily in R&D to enhance diagnostic capabilities. For example:

IDEXX has developed SDMA test kits that use AI to evaluate kidney function in cats and dogs.

has developed that use AI to evaluate kidney function in cats and dogs. Zoetis is working on a pipeline of new POC diagnostic products expected to launch soon.

is working on a pipeline of new POC diagnostic products expected to launch soon. Heska recently introduced a series of POC diagnostic tools to expand its offerings.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Product Segment : Consumables, reagents, and kits led the market with a 55.0% share in 2024 , fueled by growing diagnostic needs for zoonotic infections, cancer, and chronic diseases.

: Consumables, reagents, and kits led the market with a , fueled by growing diagnostic needs for zoonotic infections, cancer, and chronic diseases. Animal Type : The companion animals segment held the largest share, accounting for over 65% in 2024 , driven by high pet ownership. As of February 2025 , nearly 50% of U.S. households (about 59 million) own a dog, according to Voronoi.

: The companion animals segment held the largest share, accounting for , driven by high pet ownership. As of , nearly own a dog, according to Voronoi. Indication : Infectious disease diagnostics dominated with a 41.0% market share in 2024 , due to the increasing prevalence of communicable diseases in livestock such as brucellosis, tuberculosis, Q fever, and others.

: Infectious disease diagnostics dominated with a , due to the increasing prevalence of communicable diseases in livestock such as brucellosis, tuberculosis, Q fever, and others. Sample Type : Blood, plasma, and serum samples accounted for approximately 39% of the market in 2024. Their popularity is attributed to affordability, fast turnaround times, and reliable diagnostic performance, especially for zoonotic and general conditions.

: Blood, plasma, and serum samples accounted for of the market in 2024. Their popularity is attributed to affordability, fast turnaround times, and reliable diagnostic performance, especially for zoonotic and general conditions. Testing Category : Parasitology led with an 18% share in 2024 , reflecting growing demand for testing of internal and external parasites in animals.

: Parasitology led with an , reflecting growing demand for testing of internal and external parasites in animals. End-use: Veterinary hospitals and clinics represented about 54.0% of the market in 2024, due to the increasing number of animal visits and the heightened need for accurate, on-site diagnostic solutions.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 1.04 Billion

: USD 1.04 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 1.78 Billion

: USD 1.78 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.2%

Key Companies and Market Share Insights

Leading players in the U.S. veterinary POC diagnostics market are focusing on innovation, product development, partnerships, and regional growth. The competitive landscape includes:

Zoetis Inc.

IDEXX

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Heska Corp

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Blair Milling and Elevator Co., Inc.

NeuroLogica Corp

NEOGEN Corporation

Marshfield Labs

ProtaTek International, Inc.

Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory

VCA, Inc

University of Minnesota

Conclusion

The U.S. veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market is experiencing robust growth due to increased pet ownership, greater spending on animal healthcare, and ongoing innovation in diagnostic technology. With a projected CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030, the market is poised for significant expansion, particularly in areas such as consumables, infectious disease diagnostics, and parasitology testing. Industry players continue to drive the market forward through advanced product development and strategic investments, reinforcing the growing importance of immediate, reliable diagnostics in veterinary medicine.