U.S. Cybersecurity Market: Empowering Businesses Through Advanced Security Services

The U.S. cybersecurity market, valued at USD 67.69 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 135.34 billion by 2030, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2024 to 2030. The U.S. held a 30.4% share of the global customer experience management market. This growth in the U.S. cybersecurity market is primarily fueled by the escalating number of cyber threats and sophisticated malware attacks across various sectors. As new networks are deployed and existing ones expand within the United States, they become increasingly susceptible to cyber threats, driving the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions.

Furthermore, the U.S. government has actively worked to fortify its cybersecurity posture. In 2016, the Cybersecurity National Action Plan (CNAP) was introduced to strengthen national cybersecurity efforts. A key aspect of CNAP was an executive order establishing a commission dedicated to enhancing national cybersecurity. The Cybersecurity Act of 2015 promotes the responsible and efficient exchange of cyber threat information between the private sector and the U.S. government. Complementing this, the Cybersecurity Enhancement Act of 2014 facilitates voluntary public-private partnerships to improve cybersecurity and foster research and development in the field.

Key Market Dynamics & Insights:

Services Segment Dominance: In 2023, the services segment led the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 39.04 billion. This is due to the increasing adoption of cybersecurity services by organizations to ensure data security and mitigate future cyberattacks.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 67.69 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 135.34 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 10.7%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players shaping the U.S. cybersecurity market include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and IBM Corporation, among others.

Cisco Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions and services, with offerings categorized across networking, security, collaboration, applications, and cloud. Their security product and solution portfolio encompasses network security, identity and access management, advanced threat protection, industrial security, and user device security.

IBM Corporation delivers a wide array of consulting and hosting services. The company specializes in areas such as cloud-based services, cognitive analytics, cybersecurity, general consulting, research, the Internet of Things (IoT), technology support, and various industry-specific solutions.

Key Players

A10 Networks

BAE Systems

Broadcom

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CrowdStrike

CyberArk

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Conclusion

The U.S. cybersecurity market is experiencing substantial expansion, driven by increasing cyber threats and the continuous evolution of digital infrastructure. Government initiatives play a crucial role in strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity posture, fostering collaboration between public and private sectors, and supporting vital research and development. The market is characterized by strong demand for services, infrastructure protection, and identity and access management solutions, with large enterprises and the defense sector being key application areas. Major technology companies are at the forefront of this competitive landscape, consistently innovating to provide advanced security offerings.