Failure Analysis Market Grows with Demand for Reliability in Electronics

The global failure analysis market size was estimated at USD 4.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.14 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030. Failure analysis, which involves determining the root causes of failures in materials, components, and systems, is gaining traction across industries due to the rising demand for reliable and high-quality products.

Market trends show a notable increase in the adoption of advanced analytical tools and technologies, such as scanning electron microscopy (SEM), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and focused ion beam (FIB) systems. These tools are essential for achieving precision in failure detection and have seen increased utilization as industries continue to innovate rapidly.

The market’s growth is largely fueled by the increasing complexity of electronic components and the necessity of thorough failure analysis in sectors including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing. With product performance and longevity becoming mission-critical in these industries, rigorous failure analysis processes have become indispensable. Additionally, heightened focus on regulatory compliance and adherence to safety standards further bolsters demand.

The emergence of Industry 4.0 and digital manufacturing has also played a significant role in market expansion. Smart factories equipped with automated systems and IoT sensors generate extensive data, which can be used to anticipate and mitigate failures through predictive maintenance. This not only ensures improved operational efficiency but also minimizes downtime and lowers maintenance costs. Furthermore, the rising importance of sustainability has prompted companies to invest in failure analysis to enhance product durability, reduce waste, and support eco-friendly practices. This is especially relevant in the renewable energy industry, where consistent performance of wind turbines, solar panels, and energy storage systems is critical.

Market opportunities are being further unlocked through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in analytical workflows. These technologies improve data processing, enable predictive diagnostics, and broaden the application of failure analysis. In addition, the use of failure analysis is expanding into emerging domains such as renewable energy, medical devices, and nanotechnology, creating new growth avenues for industry participants. As reliability and innovation continue to be prioritized across sectors, the demand for comprehensive failure analysis solutions is expected to remain strong.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America continues to dominate the global market, backed by a robust industrial presence in electronics, aerospace, automotive, and healthcare sectors.

The U.S. market is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

By equipment, the scanning electron microscope (SEM) segment led the market in 2023, accounting for over 38% of the global revenue.

By technology, the energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX) segment was the market leader in 2023.

By vertical, the electronics and semiconductor segment held the largest share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 4.77 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.14 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 8.2%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Failure Analysis Company Insights:

Leading market players are adopting strategies such as product innovation, collaborations, and facility expansions to strengthen their market position.

In May 2024, Eurofins EAG Laboratories expanded its battery materials testing infrastructure with new labs in Sunnyvale, CA, and Syracuse, NY. These facilities support turnkey materials and failure analysis testing services across the battery lifecycle, from coin cells to EV battery packs.

In October 2021, Eurofins Scientific acquired MASER Engineering BV, a major player in European failure and reliability testing. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Eurofins’ footprint in the semiconductor and electronics industries, while also enhancing MASER’s international market access.

Key Failure Analyis Companies:

Rood Microtec GmbH

Eurofins EAG Laboratories

Presto Engineering Inc.

TUV SUD

Eurofins Maser BV

NanoScope Services Ltd

Crane Engineering

Materials Testing

McDowell Owens Engineering Inc.

CoreTest Technologies

Leonard C Quick & Associates Inc.

Exponent Inc.

Conclusion:

The failure analysis market is poised for robust growth, driven by technological advancements, rising industrial complexity, and an increasing emphasis on quality and sustainability. As industries adopt smarter manufacturing practices and embrace AI-driven diagnostics, the demand for precise and efficient failure analysis solutions will continue to surge. This expanding landscape offers substantial opportunities for companies to innovate and cater to emerging applications across sectors, making failure analysis a vital pillar of quality assurance and operational excellence in the years to come.