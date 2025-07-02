Lucintel Forecasts the Global EV Cable Market to Reach $25.9 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-07-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global EV cable market looks promising with opportunities in the engine & powertrain, battery & battery management, charging management, and power electronic markets. The global EV cable market is expected to reach an estimated $25.9 billion by 2030 from $10.2 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of electric vehicles and increasing demand for sustainable transportation.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in EV cable market to 2030 by insulation material (silicon rubber insulation, fluoro-polymers, thermoplastic elastomer, and others), vehicle type (BEV, HEV,PHEV, and FCEV), component (wires, connectors/terminals, fuses, and others), application (engine & powertrain, battery & battery management, charging management, power electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that thermoplastic elastomer is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its various advantages, such as durability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Within this market, charging management is expected to witness the highest growth.

EV cable market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant population demand for electric vehicles and presence of major cable manufacturers in this region.

Leoni, Huber + Suhner, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Aptiv, Nexans are the major suppliers in the EV cable market.

