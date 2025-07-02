Lucintel Forecasts the Global Evtol Charging System Solutions Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 31.2% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-07-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global evtol charging system solutions market looks promising with opportunities in the logistics, emergency, travel, and infrastructure markets. The global evtol charging system solutions market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 31.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for urban air mobility, the growing investment in electric aviation technology, and the increasing focus on sustainability.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in evtol charging system solutions market to 2031 by type (ground charging station, mobile charging vehicle model, wireless charging, and others), application (logistics, emergency, travel, infrastructure, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, ground charging station is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, logistics is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Beta Technologies, Joby, Kansai Electric Power Company, Ningde Era, Coslight Group, Fulymax, Herewin, Sane Battery, Shibao New Energy, Sunloda are the major suppliers in the evtol charging system solutions market.

