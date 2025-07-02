Lucintel Forecasts the Global Medical 3D Printing Plastic Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25.2% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-07-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global medical 3D printing plastic market looks promising with opportunities in the personal protective wearable, dental & bone implant, catheter, and prosthetic markets. The global medical 3D printing plastic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for customized and patient-specific medical solutions, the growing adoption of 3D printing technology in medical research & education, and the increasing focus on cost-effective and efficient manufacturing processes.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in medical 3D printing plastic market to 2031 by type (ABS, PEEK, PETG, and others), application (personal protective wearables, dental & bone implants, catheters, prosthetics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, peek is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, dental & bone implan is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

3D Systems, Apium Additive Technologies, Arkema, DSM, ENVISIONTEC, Evonik Industries, Proclaim Health, SABIC, Solvay, Stratasys are the major suppliers in the medical 3D printing plastic market.

