Industrial Ethernet Market Driven by Demand for Smart Factory Solutions

The global industrial Ethernet market size was estimated at USD 11.43 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.41 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by the rising demand for robust, high-performance networking infrastructure in increasingly automated industrial environments.

As industrial automation advances, there is a growing need for fast, low-latency communication systems. Industrial Ethernet offers a scalable and flexible solution that enables real-time data transfer and integration with cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0. The proliferation of smart factories has further accelerated this trend, with seamless data exchange between machinery and control systems becoming essential for efficient operation.

The ongoing transition from traditional fieldbus systems to Ethernet-based networks is another key factor fueling market expansion. Ethernet networks provide higher bandwidth, better network control, and greater scalability. Additionally, the rise of predictive maintenance and the increasing use of data analytics are prompting industries to adopt Ethernet solutions that can manage vast amounts of data with speed and reliability.

The market is also expanding across industries such as energy, transportation, and utilities, where secure and reliable networking is critical for operational continuity and safety. In the energy sector, Ethernet is used for monitoring and controlling smart grids in real time, while in transportation, it supports applications like vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication and traffic management systems.

Smart grid development and the global emphasis on sustainability are further accelerating industrial Ethernet adoption. As more organizations pursue digital transformation, the need for interoperable, standardized networking systems is creating significant opportunities for Ethernet solution providers to develop application-specific innovations.

Cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly vital element of industrial Ethernet deployments. With the rising threat of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, industries are adopting secure communication protocols and advanced network protection mechanisms. Industrial Ethernet solutions now feature encryption, intrusion detection, and secure access controls to address these risks. Compliance with industrial cybersecurity standards, such as IEC 62443, is further driving demand for secure and resilient Ethernet networks.

Order a free sample PDF of the Industrial Ethernet Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the industrial Ethernet market with a 35.2% share in 2023.

The U.S. market is anticipated to see significant growth during the forecast period.

Hardware was the dominant type segment, contributing 47.0% to global revenue in 2023.

PROFINET protocol accounted for the largest share by protocol in 2023.

Automotive & transportation emerged as the leading end-use segment.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 11.43 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 19.41 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.9%

Leading Region: North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Industrial Ethernet Company Insights

Major players are employing strategies such as product development, strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and geographic expansions to strengthen their market presence. These approaches are helping companies improve competitive positioning and penetrate emerging markets.

For example, in April 2024, Festo BV, a German automation firm, partnered with Phoenix Contact to jointly develop innovative automation systems based on PLCnext technology. This strategic alliance focuses on advancing open, flexible systems that bridge the gap between IT and OT, promoting industrial innovation and sustainability.

Key Industrial Ethernet Companies:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

OMRON Corporation

Moxa Inc.

Phoenix Contact

Belden Inc.

ABB

Schneider Electric

Bosch Rexroth AG

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The industrial Ethernet market is witnessing substantial growth as industries increasingly embrace automation, real-time data processing, and digital transformation. With the expansion of smart infrastructure, the need for secure, scalable, and high-performance communication networks is more critical than ever. Continued technological advancements, along with heightened focus on cybersecurity and sustainability, will further accelerate the market’s momentum and open up new opportunities for innovation across diverse industrial domains.