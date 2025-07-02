Marine Protein Power: Seaweed’s Rise in Alternative Nutrition

The global seaweed protein market size was estimated at USD 536 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 976.46 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2030. The growth of the seaweed protein market is primarily driven by rising health consciousness and the increasing demand for plant-based proteins.

In contrast, seaweed cultivation requires minimal land and freshwater resources and can even help improve marine ecosystems by absorbing excess nutrients. This makes seaweed protein a highly sustainable protein source, aligning with the growing consumer and industry focus on eco-friendly food production.

Technological advancements and ongoing research have further accelerated the market’s growth. Innovations in extraction and processing methods have improved seaweed protein production’s yield, quality, and cost-effectiveness. Investments in marine biotechnology and research collaborations enable the development of new products and applications, making seaweed protein more accessible and appealing to a broader range of industries and consumers.

The versatility of seaweed protein has also contributed to its rising popularity. Beyond its use in food and beverages, seaweed protein is incorporated into cosmetics, personal care products, and animal feed. In the beauty industry, it is valued for its moisturizing and antioxidant properties, while in animal nutrition, it serves as a high-quality, plant-based alternative to conventional feed ingredients. This diversification across industries is broadening the market and attracting new consumer segments.

As more consumers adopt vegan and vegetarian lifestyles, they actively seek nutritious and sustainable alternatives to animal-based proteins. Seaweed protein, which is derived from varieties such as kelp, nori, and wakame, is rich in essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, making it an appealing choice for those focused on health and wellness. Additionally, environmental and sustainability concerns are also major factors fueling the market’s expansion. Traditional livestock farming is associated with significant greenhouse gas emissions, land degradation, and water pollution.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North America seaweed protein market was estimated at USD 98 million in 2024.

The Asia Pacific seaweed protein market held the largest revenue share of 61.55% in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Based on source, the red seaweed protein segment was the most dominant market category, with revenue exceeding USD 240 million in 2024.

Based on extraction process, the conventional seaweed protein extraction segment dominated the market, accounting for over 70% of the revenue share in 2024.

Based on application, the seaweed protein segment was extensively used in food applications, and its market size exceeded USD 300 million in 2024.

Order a free sample PDF of the Seaweed Protein Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 536 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 976.46 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 10.5%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The competitive landscape of the global seaweed protein market is moderately consolidated, characterized by the presence of several established multinational corporations alongside specialized regional players. These key players leverage their extensive distribution networks, integrated supply chains, and strong manufacturing capabilities across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe to maintain leadership. Many companies are vertically integrated, controlling operations from seaweed cultivation and harvesting to protein extraction and final product manufacturing, which enhances efficiency and product quality.

Key Players

Cargill, Incorporated

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Irish Seaweed Company

Gelymar SA

Algaia S.A.

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group

Qingdao Brightmoon Seaweed Co. Ltd.

Seasol

Compo Expert GmbH

R&G Strategic Inc.

Maxicrop

Chase Organics

BioAtlantis Ltd.

Browse Horizon Databook on Global Seaweed Protein Market Size & Outlook

Conclusion

The global seaweed protein market is on a strong upward trajectory, expected to reach USD 976.46 million by 2030, fueled by increasing demand for sustainable, plant-based protein sources. Its environmental benefits, including minimal resource usage and marine ecosystem support, position seaweed protein as a key player in eco-friendly nutrition. Technological advancements in extraction and processing, coupled with growing applications across food, cosmetics, and animal feed industries, are further expanding its appeal. As consumer awareness around health and sustainability grows, seaweed protein is set to become an essential component of the global protein landscape.