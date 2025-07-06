Kent-Based KPM Group Helps Charities Connect With Donors Through Print

Kent, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — As UK charities continue to adapt in a rapidly changing fundraising landscape, Kent-based KPM Group is leading the way with targeted direct mail solutions that help non-profits engage donors, increase visibility, and drive long-term support. With over 20 years of experience, KPM Group specialises in charity mail campaigns that are personal, professional, and results-driven.

Direct Mail Delivers Emotional Impact and Tangible Results

In a world dominated by digital noise, direct mail stands out. Tangible and trustworthy, print campaigns offer charities a lasting presence in donors’ homes. Mail has the power to stir emotions—whether it’s gratitude, urgency, or compassion—compelling recipients to respond.

Recent figures show that during lockdown, 96% of all mail was opened and read, and 70% of recipients visited a website in response. On average, charity mail is revisited four times and stays in the home for at least a week. These are powerful indicators of attention and action that few digital methods can match.

Donor Retention and Reactivation Made Simple

Direct mail supports meaningful donor relationships. Whether thanking past supporters or reconnecting with those who’ve lapsed, a personalised mail piece can remind individuals why they gave—and why their support still matters. From handwritten-style letters to targeted appeals, direct mail gives charities the chance to reignite supporter interest without relying solely on email.

GDPR-Friendly Outreach Keeps Campaigns Compliant

Direct mail is an ideal communication method under GDPR, offering charities greater flexibility compared to email marketing. While emails require explicit opt-in consent, direct mail often falls under the “legitimate interest” legal basis, allowing charities to communicate with existing supporters and prospects more freely—while remaining fully compliant.

Integrated Campaigns Multiply Fundraising Impact

Combining the strengths of both print and digital channels boosts results. A direct mail campaign that includes a personalised URL, QR code, or dedicated phone number can easily link physical messages with online actions. Charities benefit from increased engagement and a stronger donor journey when they use mail to support their digital presence.

Measurable Success Through Clear Direct Mail KPIs

Direct mail is highly trackable, allowing charities to assess their return on investment. Common KPIs include response rate, conversion rate, cost per acquisition, and overall ROI. Tools like source codes and campaign-specific phone numbers make it easy to measure impact and refine future campaigns.

KPM Group’s Proven Expertise in Direct Mail for Charities

KPM Group brings together strategic planning, design, printing, packaging, and fulfilment in one place. With longstanding relationships with Royal Mail and other providers, they offer cost-effective domestic and international postage options. The company also champions ethical marketing with biodegradable and recyclable packaging materials, helping clients meet sustainability goals.

Direct Mail Marketing Companies That Builds Long-Term Charity Support

Done right, direct mail does more than inform—it inspires. When campaigns are well-designed, targeted, and consistently delivered, they build credibility and encourage continued giving. KPM Group helps charities stand out and stay connected with the people who matter most—their supporters.