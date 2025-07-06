Haggart Plumbers Expands Expert Boiler Installation and Plumbing Services Across Edinburgh

Edinburgh, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Haggart Plumbers, one of Edinburgh’s most established plumbing and heating specialists, is expanding its expert boiler installation and plumbing services across Edinburgh and East Lothian. With a proud legacy of over 120 years in the trade, the company continues to deliver high-quality workmanship and dependable customer service.

Trusted Boiler Installation from Gas SAFE Engineers

Fast and Reliable Boiler Replacements

Boiler problems can cause serious disruptions at home or in the workplace. Haggart Plumbers responds quickly to ensure boiler replacements are completed with minimal delay. Available from 7am to 7pm, 7 days a week, the company prioritises comfort, safety, and heating efficiency for all customers.

Safety and Compliance First

All installations are carried out by Gas SAFE Registered engineers. This certification confirms each engineer’s ability to work safely and legally on gas systems. With a strong focus on compliance and quality, Haggart Plumbers guarantees installations are done right the first time.

Advanced Vaillant Boiler Installations

Why Vaillant Is the Preferred Brand

Vaillant boilers are known for their energy efficiency, smart controls, and compact design—making them ideal for modern Edinburgh homes. Their environmentally friendly technology supports reduced energy bills and lower emissions.

Certified Vaillant Installers

Haggart Plumbers employs a team of Advanced Vaillant Installers who specialise in fitting the latest models. Every installation includes all parts and labour at a competitive rate. All Vaillant boilers installed come with a 7-year warranty, giving homeowners peace of mind with long-term protection.

Full-Service Plumbing Solutions in Edinburgh and East Lothian

Comprehensive Plumbing Services

Whether it’s a burst pipe, a blocked drain, or a sudden loss of hot water, Haggart Plumbers provides dependable solutions. The team handles everything from small domestic repairs to large commercial plumbing projects, delivering consistent quality throughout.

Service Coverage Area

Based in Edinburgh, the company extends its plumbing and heating services to East Lothian and nearby areas. Residents and businesses can count on Haggart Plumbers for professional plumbing support every day of the week from early morning until evening.

Emergency Plumbing Services When Every Minute Counts

Rapid Response and Reliable Service

Plumbing emergencies require immediate action. Haggart Plumbers is available daily from 7am to 7pm to respond quickly to urgent problems. When fast service matters, customers know they can rely on experienced professionals.

Support Beyond Business Hours

For emergencies that occur outside standard hours, customers are encouraged to leave a message or send an email. A prompt response will follow as soon as the business opens. This approach ensures that urgent plumbing concerns are never ignored.

Over 120 Years of Plumbing Heritage

A Legacy of Craftsmanship in Edinburgh

Since its founding, Haggart Plumbers has built a reputation for honest advice, skilled work, and reliable service. The company continues to set a high standard in local plumbing.

Modern Expertise Backed by Tradition

Combining modern technology with time-tested values, the team ensures each job is completed to the highest standards. From expert Boiler installation Edinburgh services to everyday plumbing issues, Haggart Plumbers remains the trusted choice for Plumbers Edinburgh.