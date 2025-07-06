Manplas Limited Expands Its Vacuum Forming Capabilities in Manchester

Manchester, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR 6Network/ — Manplas Limited, a trusted name in Vacuum Forming Plastic solutions, is proud to announce expanded capabilities at its Manchester-based facility. With over 90 years of technical expertise, the company continues to lead the industry by delivering high-quality, custom vacuum-formed products for clients across the UK.

As one of the most established Vacuum Forming Companies in the country, Manplas specialises in forming bespoke plastic components tailored to precise customer specifications. By combining in-house extrusion with cutting-edge vacuum forming, the company maintains consistent quality and competitive pricing, even on medium batch production runs.

Shaping Custom Solutions for Diverse Industries

Manplas operates nine vacuum forming machines capable of manufacturing small to large components, with dimensions up to 2400mm in length, 1150mm in width, and 650mm in depth. All machines are equipped with dual-heating platens, ensuring faster cycle times and higher production output.

With a focus on flexibility, Manplas supports projects across a range of industries. These include trays, pallets, display panels, interior components, and protective enclosures used in aerospace, electronics, retail, and industrial sectors. The company’s strength lies in producing consistent results, whether it’s a short run of prototypes or a full-scale production batch.

In-House Design and Engineering Expertise

The production process at Manplas begins with a collaborative design conversation. Using advanced CAD systems and decades of experience in tool design, the team works closely with clients to ensure optimal results. Each project is evaluated for material performance, structural integrity, and cost-efficiency, helping clients bring their ideas to life with minimal waste and maximum precision.

The team also specialises in recommending material gauges and compositions that offer the best balance of strength and cost, aligning with the specific needs of each application.

A Wide Range of High-Performance and Eco-Friendly Materials

Manplas forms thermoplastics up to 10mm thick in a variety of colours and finishes, including pre-printed effects. Commonly used materials include ABS (in fire-retardant and recycled variants), HDPE, polypropylene, PETG, HIPS, and polycarbonate. For more demanding applications, the company expertly handles materials such as Kydex and Boltaron.

Supporting the growing demand for sustainable manufacturing, Manplas also offers vacuum forming with 100% recycled plastics. This commitment to eco-conscious production helps clients reduce their environmental impact while maintaining high standards of quality and durability.

Your Reliable Partner for Vacuum Forming in the UK

From initial consultation to final production, Manplas Limited stands for consistency, innovation, and customer-focused service. Every part is built to meet stringent requirements, ensuring performance, longevity, and precision in every form.

To learn more about the company’s capabilities or discuss an upcoming project, contact Manplas Limited in Manchester today at 0161 946 7800. Discover how the company’s flexible vacuum forming solutions can be tailored to your product needs.