U Shine Dental Enhances Pediatric and Orthodontic Dental Care for Children and Teens in Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA, USA, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — U Shine Dental, a family-focused dental practice serving the Alexandria, Virginia community, has expanded its offerings to include comprehensive pediatric and early orthodontic care for children and teens. With a focus on prevention, education, and comfort, the practice provides services tailored specifically for patients from infancy through adolescence.

Pediatric dental care is essential to establishing lifelong oral health habits. At U Shine Dental, young patients receive age-appropriate care beginning with their first dental visit, typically around age one. Preventive services such as routine cleanings, fluoride treatments, and sealants are designed to protect against tooth decay and gum issues during the early years of development.

In addition to preventive care, the team at U Shine Dental is equipped to manage urgent dental needs. The practice offers emergency dental services for children experiencing toothaches, broken teeth, or dental injuries—common issues in growing, active children.

Recognizing that dental development extends beyond primary teeth, U Shine Dental also offers early orthodontic evaluation and treatment. These services include traditional braces, space maintainers, and Invisalign® for teens, addressing alignment issues before they progress into more complex conditions. Early intervention often reduces the need for longer treatment later and can positively affect jaw growth and facial symmetry.

All care is supervised by Dr. Irene Shin, DDS, who has experience treating children of all ages and guiding parents through the milestones of pediatric oral development. Dr. Shin emphasizes that early visits help build familiarity and trust, which can ease dental anxiety and support long-term oral wellness.

“Our goal is to create an environment where children feel safe, heard, and cared for,” said Dr. Shin. “By combining pediatric care with orthodontic services under one roof, we can monitor development closely and deliver truly personalized treatment.”

U Shine Dental also prioritizes parent education. During appointments, caregivers receive guidance on brushing, nutrition, oral habits like thumb-sucking, and what to expect as their child’s mouth matures.

The practice maintains two convenient locations in Alexandria—Old Town and Skyline—and offers flexible scheduling to accommodate busy family routines. Appointments for new pediatric or orthodontic patients are currently available.

U Shine Dental – Skyline

5206 Dawes Ave

Alexandria VA 22311

(703) 931-4544