Veteran-owned fencing manufacturer chooses Seaford, Delaware, for relocation and expansion

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — A veteran-owned fencing manufacturer and distributor with clients throughout the East Coast and plans to grow has chosen to relocate its operations to Sussex County, Delaware.

Patriot Aluminum is moving from its former site in Denton, Maryland, to Whitehurst Drive in unincorporated Seaford. The company purchased a 45,000-square-foot warehouse there and is investing $4.8 million in equipment and fit-out at the new building, which is being upgraded for production, assembly and distribution of metal fencing products.

Twenty existing jobs came with the company from Maryland, and 19 additional full-time jobs will be created at the Delaware site over the next three years. These positions will include both skilled and unskilled jobs and will include sales, administrative and managerial roles.

Patriot Aluminum will bring in metal fencing components and also will fabricate its own products to meet customer specifications. The Seaford facility will be one of just a few manufacturing and wholesale aluminum fence companies in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Patriot Aluminum’s decision to relocate to Sussex County, Delaware, reinforces our region’s growing reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing and distribution,” said Bill Pfaff, Director of Sussex County Economic Development. “We’re proud to support a veteran-owned business that brings new jobs, investment and long-term value to our local economy.”

Patriot Aluminum was acquired in 2022 by current owner John Forrest, who already operated two other fencing-related companies in Felton, Delaware, and sought to better serve existing clients and expand to additional customers. Forrest had founded what is now Forrest Fence as J&M Fencing Inc. while actively serving at Dover Air Force Base in 2004. After leaving the U.S. Air Force, he remained in the area to operate Forrest Fence and eventually became part owner of Gallagher Vinyl Products. Moving Patriot Aluminum to Seaford brings the company closer to Forrest’s operations in Felton and allows it to expand into other areas of production.

Both Forrest Fence – which is an installer of fences for solar, agriculture, commercial and residential properties – and Gallagher Vinyl – which manufactures vinyl fencing – primarily serve residential and commercial customers in Delaware and Maryland. Gallagher Vinyl and Patriot Aluminum sell their products through Forrest Fence, and Patriot Aluminum also sells its products to other wholesalers in seven states along the East Coast.

Delaware Prosperity Partnership has collaborated with Patriot Aluminum on its relocation and growth plans since Pfaff connected officials from the statewide economic development organization with company leadership in 2024. On Monday, DPP supported the company’s request to the state Council on Development Finance for a Jobs Performance Grant of up to $96,000 and a Capital Expenditure Grant of up to $144,750 from the Delaware Strategic Fund. Distribution of these grant monies is dependent on the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and recommended Patriot Aluminum’s request for up to $240,750 in total funding.

“Patriot Aluminum is excited to relocate and be a part of Seaford’s rebirth,” said Patriot Aluminum Controller George Hufnagel Jr. “We look forward to a long-standing relationship with the Town of Seaford and Sussex County.”