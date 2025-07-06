Vedic Sevas Bring Relief to Families Worried About Delayed Marriages

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — In many Indian homes, especially in recent years, families are quietly facing a common pain — marriage getting delayed, despite all efforts. Good education, decent jobs, even proper proposals — yet something always comes in the way. Either the alliance breaks, or nothing moves forward.

This is not a new problem. Our elders and scriptures have spoken about such delays and obstacles, and how sometimes they are caused by planetary doshas, past karma, or ancestral disturbances. In such times, seeking help from age-old dharmic practices becomes a natural path.

Our Rishis had a name for such situations. Sometimes, it is due to doshas in the horoscope like Mangalik dosha, Nadi dosha, or Shukra dosha. Other times, it may be due to unresolved karma, pitru related blocks, or even planetary transits that are not in favour. In such cases, our tradition advises certain remedial pujas and homas – not as blind belief, but as a form of inner purification and spiritual alignment.

In response to this, JyotirGamaya, which supports temple-based Vedic services, has brought attention to a few traditional sevas that are known to help those facing such issues. These include:

Swayamvara Parvati Homa – done to receive blessings from Devi Parvati, who herself went through intense tapas to attain Bhagwan Shiva as her husband.

– done to receive blessings from Devi Parvati, who herself went through intense tapas to attain Bhagwan Shiva as her husband. Uma Maheshwara Homa – performed to improve harmony in marriage and for resolving conflicts in married life.

– performed to improve harmony in marriage and for resolving conflicts in married life. Mangalik Dosha Nivaran Puja – meant for those whose horoscopes show mangal-related delays or repeated alliance failures.

These are not just rituals. They are part of our dharma heritage — quietly practised for hundreds of years in temples, mutts, and sacred spaces.

One of the priests associated with these sevas shared,

“Not every delay is due to lack of effort. Sometimes, it is due to energies we cannot see. These homas help clear that layer. The blessings of Devi and Bhagwan can open paths where there were none.”

People from across the country have quietly started booking these pujas for their children or for themselves. Some do it after multiple failed matches. Some after emotional pain. And some simply as a prayer to clear the blocks and move ahead with clarity.

The pujas are done in temples by trained Vedic scholars. Devotees share their name, nakshatra, gotra and family details. Their intention (sankalpa) is taken before the homa begins. Where possible, video clips or photos are shared.

Many who did these sevas say they felt peace afterward, and in several cases, saw progress in a few weeks or months.

Families interested in these rituals can find more information or request guidance by visiting:

https://jyotirgamaya.online/pujas/marriage_delay_conflict_sevas

Email: pujas@jyotirgamaya.online | Phone: (+91) 99009 41761.