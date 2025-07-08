Transcatheter Heart Valve Market 2030: Addressing Heart Valve Disease Awareness

The global transcatheter heart valves market was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 13.0 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is largely driven by an increasing incidence of heart valve diseases, especially among the aging population, which is boosting the demand for transcatheter heart valve (THV) procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). These procedures are particularly critical for treating conditions like aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation.

Several factors are fueling this market expansion. Advances in THV design, improvements in imaging and delivery technologies, and a rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries are key contributors. These less invasive procedures offer benefits such as faster recovery times, fewer complications, and lower healthcare costs compared to traditional open-heart surgery. The prevalence of heart valve diseases continues to increase with age, further intensifying demand for THV treatments. For instance, in September 2024, the CDC highlighted that 75% of U.S. adults have limited awareness of heart valve disease, including many individuals aged 65 and older who are at high risk. Annually, over 5 million Americans are diagnosed with heart valve disease, which causes more than 25,000 deaths each year.

Ongoing innovations in THV design focus on enhancing valve durability, simplifying implantation procedures, and improving patient outcomes. Additionally, advancements in imaging modalities and delivery systems have significantly boosted procedural success rates and broadened the eligibility criteria for patients. In August 2024, Boston Scientific received CE mark approval for its ACURATE Prime Aortic Valve System, a cutting-edge transcatheter aortic valve replacement device. This system offers a new valve size designed for patients with larger anatomies and is suitable for low-, intermediate-, and high-risk individuals suffering from severe aortic stenosis. It features a self-expanding design along with an improved deployment mechanism that ensures precise valve placement and better clinical results.

Order a free sample PDF of the Transcatheter Heart Valve Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends and Insights:

By Application: The transcatheter aortic valve segment dominates the market with an 84.0% share in 2024. This segment’s leadership is driven by increased healthcare spending, a higher burden of chronic heart diseases, and rising cases of severe aortic stenosis. The market also includes transcatheter pulmonary and mitral valves.

The transcatheter aortic valve segment dominates the market with an 84.0% share in 2024. This segment’s leadership is driven by increased healthcare spending, a higher burden of chronic heart diseases, and rising cases of severe aortic stenosis. The market also includes transcatheter pulmonary and mitral valves. By Technology: Self-expanded transcatheter valves hold the largest market share of 66.5% in 2024. This segment mainly consists of first- and second-generation valves, contributing to its substantial market presence.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2024: USD 5.4 billion

Projected Market Size in 2030: USD 13.0 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 15.7%

Largest Regional Market in 2024: North America

Key Industry Players:

Leading companies in the transcatheter heart valve market are actively engaging in strategic initiatives such as R&D investments aimed at innovating valve designs to improve clinical outcomes and patient comfort. These companies also prioritize product diversification to cater to the varied needs of the global market, offering different valve types suited to various heart conditions.

Prominent companies in this space include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bracco Group

Braile Biomedica

Direct Flow Medical

Edwards Lifesciences

JenaValve

Abbott (St. Jude Medical)

Symetis

ValveXchange, Inc

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The transcatheter heart valve market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by the rising prevalence of heart valve diseases, especially among older adults, and continuous technological advancements that improve the safety and efficacy of minimally invasive procedures. Innovations in valve design and delivery systems are expanding patient eligibility and improving outcomes, while key industry players focus on product development and diversification to meet global demand. With a projected CAGR of 15.7%, the market is poised for significant expansion, particularly in North America, underscoring the increasing adoption of transcatheter valve therapies as a preferred alternative to traditional surgery.