Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aircraft Evacuation System Market to Reach $3.1 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft evacuation system market looks promising with opportunities in the civil and commercial & military markets. The global aircraft evacuation system market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2030 from $2.2 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in demand for advanced emergency response system and increasing number of air passenger.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in aircraft evacuation system market to 2030 by product type (life vest, escape slide, evacuation raft, ejection seat, and inflatable floatation), application (civil, commercial & military, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that escape slide will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, civil is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

UTC Aerospace Systems, EAM Worldwide, United Technologies, Safran, Survitec, Switlik Parachute, Martin Baker Aircraft, Survival Equipment Services, Tulmar Safety Systems, The MEL Group are the major suppliers in the aircraft evacuation system market.

