The Sober.Buzz Community is Rapidly Expanding Globally Across International Borders and Cultures

Austin, TX, 2025-07-08 — /EPR Network/ — The world doesn’t need another podcast—it needs a movement. And that’s exactly what the Sober.Buzz “Spreading the Good BUZZ” podcast delivers. Hosted by Josh and his fiancée Heidi Case, founders of the rapidly growing sobriety platform Sober.Buzz, the podcast is exploding onto the sobriety scene with over 21,500 Instagram followers and 28 million views. The account went live May 1st. Community members are joining from around the world with the top 7 countries being Turkey, United States, Brazil, South Africa, Jordan, France and Australia signaling there is a universal demand for the community Sober.Buzz is building around its inspirational messages and other content. This is further confirmed with press releases and articles on 6 continents in at least 2 languages to date. Now Sober.Buzz joins NXC Podcast Network to continue to widen its reach.

– Josh getting Real, Raw, Authentic about his alcohol and drug addiction.

The impact and importance of the Sober.Buzz platform is bringing to the world is further confirmed with the recognition from two prominent healthcare organizations, the Washington Psychiatric Society “WPS” in Washington D.C. a division of the American Psychiatric Association “APA” and Society of Gynecologic Nurse Oncologists “SGNO”.

Josh Case CEO of Sober.Buzz “Seeing the amazing growth and popularity of Sober.Buzz globally has energized my commitment and passion for our community. It is something very special to know our message is resonating across cultures and countries. We are impacting lives around the world which brings a sense of responsibility emphasizing the importance of the Sober.Buzz mission. The “Spreading the Good BUZZ” podcast that debuts July 7th on the NXC Podcast Network is going to further broaden our reach and deepen our community’s social impact. The NXC Podcast Network with its 15 million viewers over 1500 podcasts adds another strategic and dynamic distribution channel to our already expanding global footprint.”

– Josh discussing what the “Spreading the Good BUZZ” podcast is all about.

Gregory Kirkham founder and CEO of NXC Podcast Network said “With over 15 million viewers across our network and 1500 podcasts, we’re intentional about who we amplify — and Sober.Buzz is the kind of raw, honest, and socially responsible voice the world needs more of. Their podcast doesn’t sugarcoat the struggle — it gives people hope, truth, and a reason to keep going. We believe in their mission, and we’re proud to help bring it to the people who need it most.”

“Spreading the Good BUZZ” is more than a title—it’s a promise. With raw honesty and inspiring vulnerability, Josh and Heidi share their personal journey from addiction to a life of meaning, and open the door for others to do the same. Every episode of the “Spreading the Good Buzz” podcast offers a front-row seat to real conversations about recovery, featuring celebrities, mental health professionals, and business leaders who know what it takes to reclaim your life.

– Josh explaining Sober.Buzz’s three major initiatives announced June 18, 2025. The podcast, online store and token sale date.

At the heart of the show is a deep commitment to community. The Sober.Buzz family welcomes everyone with open arms—no judgment, no shame—just real support, tools, and stories. Real, Raw, Authentic whether you’re currently in active addiction or have been sober 20 years you are welcome.

Alcoholics and addicts in recovery showed me how to get out of my downward spiral and only when I was ready could I change my life. I feel I have a responsibility to now bring that hope and light to others,” Josh said.

Heidi Case Director of Online Content and Merchandise added “Through my own mental health struggles I have always had deep empathy for others because I have seen myself in them. Sober.Buzz in all of it’s aspects is providing me with a platform to do as Tim McGraw sings in his song Humble and Kind: “Don’t take for granted the love this life gives you. When you get where you’re going don’t forget to turn back around, And help the next one in line, Always stay humble and kind.”

Heidi’s creativity, and vulnerability is seen in a majority of the Instagram posts and stories @SoberBuzzToken along with her emerging Exclusive Inspirational Collection by Heidi Case that will be including collaborations with some well-known brands in the future.

Cassie Uptmore Director of Marketing and Social Media adds “I love being part of Sober.Buzz because it’s more than just a community—it’s a movement of hope, connection, and second chances. Here, every voice matters and every milestone is celebrated.”

Cassie’s very personal and deeply moving “The Buzz” with Cassie Uptmore can be found on the Sober.Buzz Medium page. As Cassie’s role grow she will be growing the Sober.Buzz presence on Facebook, X formally Twitter and TikTok to complement the already popular Instagram presence. All social media handles are @SoberBuzzToken.

Whether you’re in recovery, sober-curious, or supporting someone you love, Sober.Buzz invites you to be part of a movement that’s rewriting the story of addiction and recovery one episode at a time.

Tune in now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts—and start “Spreading the Good BUZZ” with Josh and Heidi.