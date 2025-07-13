Girls Who Print Launches India Chapter at PrintExpo Chennai to Champion Industry Progress and Community Growth

Chennai, India, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Girls Who Print (GWP), the world’s largest independent network of women in the print and graphic communications industry, is launching its India Chapter at PrintExpo Chennai, a Messe Frankfurt India event and one of the region’s most influential print platforms.

The inaugural initiative at PrintExpo is led by GWP India Advisory Board members Nidhi Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of Design’N’Buy, and Madhura Mahajan, Head of Department for Printing and Packaging Technology at PVG’s College of Engineering and Technology in Pune. Darshana Chauhan, Head of Marketing at Messe Frankfurt India and a member of the company’s extended Board of Management, has also joined the GWP India advisory board in support of the GWP mission and a stronger, more inclusive industry.

Girls Who Print India marks a strategic step in creating a regional platform for professional development, leadership visibility, and networking that supports women at every stage of their careers. This initiative is launched in collaboration with PrintExpo, which has a legacy of amplifying innovation, business opportunity, and inclusive progress across India’s printing ecosystem.

At Print Expo in Chennai, Nidhi Agrawal and Madhura Mahajan will represent Girls Who Print India by connecting with women leaders and collecting stories that highlight their impact on the industry. On Day 2, Madhura will moderate a panel on Automation in the Print Industry: The Way Forward for Printers, featuring Nidhi and other experts in a discussion focused on innovation, collaboration, and the future of print.

“We are honored to partner with Messe Frankfurt India to bring Girls Who Print to this important region,” said Deborah Corn, Executive Director of Girls Who Print. “India’s print and packaging sector is rapidly evolving, and women are playing an increasingly vital role in that transformation. GWP India will help elevate their voices, connect them with opportunity, and ensure they are part of the conversations shaping the future of the industry.”

PrintExpo Chennai has long served as a gateway for technology adoption and business growth in South India’s print markets. Co-located this year with Media Expo, the event is designed to provide a unified platform showcasing cutting-edge solutions in commercial printing, packaging, signage, and visual communication.

Girls Who Print India aims to contribute meaningfully to this vision by spotlighting female professionals, encouraging new generations to pursue careers in print, and fostering skill-sharing among peers and allies.

“Women in India are not only joining the workforce, but they’re also leading companies, implementing technology, and reshaping how print is produced and used,” said Darshana Chauhan. “Through our partnership with Girls Who Print India, we’re building a space that reflects that momentum, supports women across their careers in print and graphic communications, and opens the door wider for those ready to follow.”

Girls Who Print invites professionals, students, educators, and industry allies to connect with the India chapter on LinkedIn, join the global network, and help shape a vibrant, inclusive future for the print and packaging industry.

About Girls Who Print

Established in 2009, Girls Who Print is the largest global network for women in the print and graphic communications industry. Through mentorship, education, and events, GWP empowers its members to lead, grow, and succeed. With nearly 11,500 professionals in its global network, growing regional chapters, and a membership platform and program, Girls Who Print is redefining leadership and community, one conversation, one opportunity, one connection at a time. Learn more at girlswhoprint.org.

About PrintExpo

Organized by Messe Frankfurt India, PrintExpo Chennai is one of South India’s most prominent trade shows for commercial printing, packaging, and signage solutions. Co-located with Media Expo for the first time in 2025, the event provides a comprehensive platform for exploring breakthrough technologies and fostering industry collaboration. Learn more at printexpo-chennai.in.messefrankfurt.com.