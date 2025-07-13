Alvin Soprano Impersonated on BlueSky; Instagram Account Hacked Hours Later

New York, USA, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Independent filmmaker and machinima artist Alvin Soprano, widely known for her absurdist horror style and acclaimed digital works such as Bone-Skinny and Goodbye Mommy, has recently been the target of a coordinated online impersonation and security breach.

Two weeks ago, an account appeared on BlueSky under the handle @alvinsoprano, which had previously belonged to Soprano before she deleted her BlueSky profile in April 2025. The handle was still linked from her official website and YouTube channel, making the impersonation especially convincing. In less than five days, the fraudulent account gained over 3,000 followers and began interacting with users while presenting itself as the real Alvin.

The impersonation was exposed by a fan account, @alvinsopranoworld, which identified irregularities in the account’s tone, language, and activity. The fan page reached out to Soprano’s agent, Helen Gaard, who confirmed that Alvin is not currently active on BlueSky and has not authorized any new profiles since her original account was deactivated.

Shortly after, the fake account was flagged by BlueSky with an “Impersonator” badge and was subsequently removed.

Instagram Account Hacked Hours Later

Alarmingly, Alvin Soprano’s official Instagram account was hacked on the same day the impersonator was reported. According to her management, the attacker gained access to the account and immediately changed the email and password credentials, locking her out of the verified profile. This account had been her only active social media presence in recent months.

“It’s very likely the same person or group is responsible for both the impersonation and the Instagram breach,” said Gaard. “They knew the original BlueSky handle was inactive but still linked on her platforms. Once they saw how convincing the impersonation appeared, they escalated.”

Currently, Alvin’s team is working directly with Instagram to verify her identity and restore access to the compromised account. In the meantime, she is not active on any social media platforms, including BlueSky, Threads, Twitter, or TikTok.

For Fans and Media

Fans are urged to be cautious of any new or unfamiliar accounts claiming to represent Alvin Soprano. Any legitimate updates, project announcements, or statements will be shared through her official website: www.alvinsoprano.com.

Media Contact:

Helen Gaard

Agent for Alvin Soprano

Email: contact@alvinsoprano.com

Website: https://www.alvinsoprano.com