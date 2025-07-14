U.S. Protein Labeling Market 2030: Collaborations Driving Innovation

U.S. Protein Labeling Market Overview

The U.S. protein labeling market was valued at USD 932.2 million in 2023 and is projected to reach 1.60 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.09% from 2024 to 2030. Key drivers of this growth include the advancement of high-throughput proteomics platforms, progress in mass spectrometry, and the growing integration of proteomics with other omics technologies, such as genomics and metabolomics.

In 2023, the U.S. accounted for a 42.0% share of the global protein labeling market, underscoring its leading role in this domain. The adoption of bioengineering techniques has significantly fueled the expansion of this market, as researchers continue to develop engineered proteins with enhanced functionalities for applications in drug delivery, diagnostics, and biotechnology.

Technological advancements-particularly in mass spectrometry and chromatography—have improved the ability to analyze protein structures and understand their roles in health, disease, and drug development. Pharmaceutical companies are also increasingly investing in proteomics as part of their research and development strategies. Notably, in September 2023, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated around USD 50.3 million for multi-omics research, aimed at accelerating the understanding of disease mechanisms and advancing human health studies.

Additionally, the availability of various customizable protocols and novel labeling agents has improved the flexibility and specificity of protein labeling. These innovations support simultaneous detection of multiple proteins and accommodate a wide range of experimental requirements. Collaborations within the industry and the growing use of open platforms are further fostering a fast-paced environment for technological innovation—driving continued market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Protein Labeling Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Reagents held the dominant position in the market in 2023, accounting for a 63% share. These products are crucial for a wide array of protein labeling applications, particularly in studies related to cellular mechanisms and therapeutic development.

In-vitro protein labeling was the leading method, representing 71.0% of the market share in 2023. This approach includes subcategories such as enzymatic labeling, dye-based labeling, site-specific labeling, and nanoparticle labeling, offering a high degree of precision and adaptability in labeling processes.

The immunological techniques segment held the largest share among labeling techniques in 2023. Its growth is supported by increased R&D investments from pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating advanced diagnostic methods.

Market Size Summary

2023 Market Value : USD 932.2 Million

: USD 932.2 Million 2030 Projected Value : USD 1.60 Billion

: USD 1.60 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 8.09%

Key U.S. Protein Labeling Companies

The U.S. protein labeling market is marked by high competition, driven by the presence of numerous global and regional players offering a wide range of reagents and labeling technologies. Increasing R&D activity, technological innovations, and strategic mergers and acquisitions are key trends shaping the market landscape.

Leading companies include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Revvity Inc

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

LI-COR, Inc

Danaher

Aragen Bioscience

ARVYS Proteins

Aldevron

GenScript

Sigma-Aldrich

Conclusion

The U.S. protein labeling market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by technological innovation, increased investment in proteomics, and expanding applications across diagnostics, therapeutics, and research. The integration of multi-omics approaches, advancements in analytical methods, and growing industry collaborations are reinforcing the country’s leadership in this space. As demand for precision diagnostics and drug development tools rises, the market is well-positioned for sustained expansion through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.