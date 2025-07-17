Lucintel Forecasts Glass Fiber Market to Reach $14.0 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-07-17 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to the recent study the glass fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $14.0 billion by 2031 from $10.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2031. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rise in demand for products made of glass composites; these include bathtubs, pipes, tanks, printed circuit boards, wind blades, and automotive parts.



Browse 104 figures / charts and 78 tables in this 219 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in glass fiber market by end use (marine, transportation, pipe and tank, aerospace, construction, etc), manufacturing process (hand lay-up, spray up, filament winding, pultrusion, etc), product type (single end roving, multi end roving, DUCS, continuous filament mat, and yarn), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that construction will remain the largest end use by value and volume due to growing infrastructure development and rising demand for energy-efficient buildings. Aerospace is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Single end roving will remain the largest product type by volume over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume over the forecast period because of growth in construction, pipe and tanks, and the electrical and electronics segments. Growing economy, growth in population, and urbanization are the major forces that drive the construction segment, especially in China and India and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Praana Group (Owens Corning), Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Taiwan Glass Group, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Sichuan Weibo. Co. Ltd, Johns Manville Corporation, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd are the major suppliers in the glass fiber market.

