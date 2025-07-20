Advantage Technology Named 2025 Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year

Charleston, WV, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Advantage Technology, an IT and cybersecurity solutions provider, has been honored as the 2025 Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year for the East region. The award, announced during Arctic Wolf’s annual Partner Jam 2025, recognizes exceptional performance and dedication among its channel partners throughout North America.

Arctic Wolf, a global leader in security operations, acknowledged Advantage Technology as a standout partner for its continued success in delivering Arctic Wolf’s Security Operations Cloud to clients across various industries. The announcement and full list of regional winners can be found in the official Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards article.

“Being named Arctic Wolf’s Partner of the Year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team’s commitment to protecting our clients from today’s evolving cyber threats,” said Richard Wilbur, President of Advantage Technology. “We are proud to align with Arctic Wolf’s mission to end cyber risk and bring advanced threat detection, response, and prevention to our customers.”

Advantage Technology has been a long-standing Arctic Wolf partner, integrating its services into customized security stacks for businesses, government agencies, and healthcare organizations across the region. Their collaborative approach, local expertise, and focus on operational maturity have made them a trusted advisor in the cybersecurity space.

This recognition highlights Advantage Technology’s role in advancing managed detection and response (MDR), security awareness, and compliance capabilities. As threats continue to increase in sophistication, the company remains committed to equipping organizations with the tools and strategies needed to stay ahead.

To learn more about Advantage Technology’s cybersecurity services and partnership with Arctic Wolf, visit https://www.advantage.tech.

###

