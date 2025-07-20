COSME WEEK OSAKA 2025 to Spotlight Next Generation Beauty Solutions and Global Collaboration

OSAKA, Japan, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan is set to host an international cosmetics exhibition, marking a significant milestone in the thriving beauty and cosmetics industry. COSME WEEK OSAKA returns on September 24-26, 2025, at the INTEX Osaka to showcase its extensive range of offerings under one roof such as cosmetic raw materials, packaging solutions, advanced manufacturing technologies, and finished beauty products.

This year’s COSME WEEK OSAKA is anticipating a large number of participants in the field of beauty and cosmetics industry, with over 17,000 expected visitors and 300 exhibitors.

Academic Excellence Meets Beauty and Cosmetics Industry’s Innovation

The expo brings together top universities and beauty industry leaders to collaborate and showcase their latest findings in cosmetics, including new ingredients, biotechnology, and better ways to make beauty products. Participants can gain insights about the industry’s future trends and partnership opportunities to help turn laboratory discoveries into real products, making it easier for new beauty innovations to reach the market.

Emerging Cosmetics Trends and Technological Breakthroughs

Since the Osaka Expo is being held, Japan’s Kansai region has been seeing a surge in international attention, attracting huge numbers of global visitors and exhibitors.

COSME WEEK OSAKA showcases groundbreaking advanced cosmetic medical treatments modified for home application and will spotlight revolutionary beauty technologies and trends—focusing on pioneering developments in sleep-enhancing beauty technologies, innovative athleisure cosmetics, and beauty solutions that are adapted for climate change.

Be a Part of the Beauty and Cosmetics Industry’s Revolution

COSME WEEK OSAKA is a must-attend event for anyone in the beauty and cosmetics industry—whether an established regional or global brand, supplier, or OEM service aiming to enter the beauty industry, this expo is your gateway to new opportunities.

With its countless innovations and industry leaders, this event is set to redefine the cosmetics landscape.

For more information and to register for a free visitor badge, please visit the official website of COSME WEEK OSAKA. [https://www.cosme-week.jp/osaka/en-gb.html]