Kapoor Plastics Reinforces Market Reach with Premium Transparent Acrylic Sheets for Versatile Applications

New Delhi, India, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Plastics, a leading name in the plastic sheet distribution sector, has further strengthened its portfolio by offering an extensive range of transparent acrylic sheets, designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of industries such as architecture, signage, interior design, and retail display across Pan India and the Middle East.

As an authorized distributor of world-renowned brands, Kapoor Plastics supplies high-quality clear acrylic sheets known for their exceptional clarity, UV resistance, and lightweight strength. These acrylic glass sheets are available in various thicknesses and sizes, offering unmatched flexibility and design appeal for both indoor and outdoor applications.

“We are committed to supplying material that not only matches but exceeds our customers’ expectations in terms of durability, transparency, and cost-effectiveness,” said a spokesperson from Kapoor Plastics. “Our acrylic glass solutions are an ideal alternative to traditional glass, combining visual clarity with enhanced safety.”

The company’s transparent and clear acrylic sheets are widely used for partitions, signboards, furniture, sneeze guards, machine covers, and artistic installations. Unlike conventional glass, these sheets offer ten times more impact resistance while being significantly lighter and easier to process.

Key Features of Kapoor Plastics’ Acrylic Glass Sheets:

Up to 92% light transmission

Excellent weather and UV resistance

Easy fabrication – can be cut, drilled, and thermoformed

Durable and lightweight

Wide range of colors, sizes, and finishes

Kapoor Plastics also ensures competitive acrylic glass price and robust supply chain support across metros and remote locations. With a legacy spanning over 40 years, Kapoor Plastics continues to be a reliable partner for fabricators, architects, designers, and OEMs.

For product details, applications, and expert consultation, visit: https://www.kapoorplastics.com/acrylic-sheet.php

About Kapoor Plastics:

Kapoor Plastics is a trusted distributor of polycarbonate and acrylic products with a vast inventory and a strong distribution network across India and export markets in the Middle East. The company is recognized for its commitment to quality, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction.

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Paharganj

Delhi-110055

Mobile No-9999440446