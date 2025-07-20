Randburg Glass: Trusted Glazing Experts Serving Gauteng Since 1984

Gauteng, South Africa, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Randburg Glass, a well-known, family-owned, and operated business, is proud to have served the commercial and residential glazing needs of the northern suburbs of Gauteng for more than 30 years. Randburg Glass has been known for its quality, dependability, and professional expertise in all glass and aluminium products since it opened in 1984.

Randburg Glass is owned and run by Jimmy and Wyn Robertson, a father-and-son team with more than 75 years of experience in the industry. Randburg Glass offers full glazing solutions for both commercial and residential needs. Their team member Mark has more than 20 years of experience in the glass industry.

The company is known for providing quick and professional service. Some of its well-known clients include Adamson Nieson, Tiber Bonvec/Growthpoint, Renico, Sun International, Gordon Verhoef and Krause, and Farquashon projects. In addition, many well-known schools, like St Stithians, St Peters Prep and College, Dainfern College, Crawford Schools Group, Hyde Park High, and Rivonia Primary, have chosen Randburg Glass as their maintenance partner.

Randburg Glass does a lot of different things, like replacing broken glass in an emergency, putting in new glazing, installing mirrors, windows, and tabletops, and making glass fittings that save energy. The South African Glass Association recommends that they strictly follow the SABS 0137-2000 and SABS 1263 Codes of Practice. Their compliance shows how committed they are to safety and quality. The code makes sure that laminated and toughened safety glass is put in correctly, which is especially important in homes, schools, and businesses where there is a lot of risk.

Randburg Glass takes pride in serving as a comprehensive solution for all glass requirements in Gauteng. They offer a full range of glazing services. The company’s team is ready to help you with emergency repairs or a new build. They will give you expert advice and do work that will last.

Randburg Glass promises its customers clear communication, personalised service, and dependable results. For decades, the company has remained dedicated to delivering exceptional work and contributing to the community. To learn more or to request a free consultation, please visit our website at https://randburg-glass.co.za/

About Us

