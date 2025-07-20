Sleek Bill Launches Sleek Bill Desktop Version 2.5.7 with Enhanced Features & Improved Functionality

Pune, India, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Sleek Bill, a main company of revolutionary billing and accounting solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of Sleek Bill Desktop Version 2.Five.7, packed with effective new features, crucial improvements, and small fixes to streamline economic control for groups.

Key Enhancements in Sleek Bill Version 2.Five.7

This cutting-edge update introduces several user-requested capabilities and optimizations, making sure a smoother, greater green billing and accounting experience.

New Features:

Client, Vendor & Combined Ledger – Manage all transactions in one unified ledger for higher financial monitoring and reporting.

New A6 Size Invoice Template – A compact, professional invoice format for organizations wanting a swish, area-saving layout.

New Thermal Invoice Templates (58mm & 80mm) – Optimized for thermal printers, making it less difficult for retail and small companies to print receipts effectively.

Model GST 2 Old Template Added – Compliance support for organizations nevertheless the use of the older GST layout.

Key Improvements:

GSTR1 JSON Update for GST Taxation – Ensures seamless integration with the cutting-edge GST submitting necessities.

Client Statement Credit Note Bug Fix – Resolves troubles related to credit score notes in consumer statements for accurate financial facts.

Client & Vendor Statement Export in PDF – Now export statements directly in PDF layout for clean sharing and record-maintaining.

Multiple Small Bug Fixes & Performance Enhancements – A smoother, more reliable enjoy with fewer interruptions.

Why Upgrade to Sleek Bill 2.Five.7?

With those updates, Sleek Bill keeps to empower corporations with quicker invoicing, higher compliance, and improved economic control. Whether you are a small commercial enterprise, retailer, or accounting expert, Version 2.5.7 guarantees extra performance and accuracy in billing operations.

“Our intention is to simplify billing and accounting for agencies of all sizes,” stated Viky Kalbande, CEO at V K Control Systems. “With Sleek Bill 2.Five.7, we’ve delivered functions that decorate usability whilst ensuring compliance with the cutting-edge tax regulations.”

Availability & Download

Sleek Bill Desktop Version 2.5.7 is now available for download. Existing users can replace directly from the utility, while new users can discover its capabilities with a unfastened trial.

Download Now:

For extra info, visit www.billingsoftware.in or touch support@billingsoftware.in.

About Sleek Bill

Sleek Bill is a depended on issuer of billing, invoicing, and accounting software designed to simplify economic control for companies. With a focal point on innovation and client-pleasant solutions, Sleek Bill continues to deliver present day gadget that beautify productivity and compliance.

Media Contact:

Prashant N

Asst. Manager

V K Control Systems Pvt. Ltd

support@billingsoftware.in

9168696092

www.billingsoftware.in