Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Grows Amid Rising Demand for Healthy Eating

The global organic fruits and vegetables market was valued at USD 76.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 147.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely fueled by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with organic products, growing concerns about food safety, environmental sustainability, and a stronger shift towards healthy living.

According to the FIBL (Forschungsinstitut für biologischen Landbau) survey, global organic food retail sales reached approximately USD 146 billion (135 billion euros) in 2022. Consumers are turning to organic produce due to concerns about the potential health risks linked to conventionally grown products. The perceived higher nutritional value and the absence of harmful chemical residues in organic items are significant motivators. Demand for organic berries such as blueberries and strawberries has surged, supported by research indicating higher antioxidant and phytonutrient levels compared to conventionally farmed options.

Environmental considerations are also a major driving force in the organic fruits and vegetables market. The use of sustainable farming methods—such as avoiding synthetic pesticides and focusing on soil health—has led many consumers to prefer organic alternatives. These eco-friendly practices not only reduce the environmental footprint but also promote biodiversity, further appealing to environmentally conscious buyers.

In the United States, the trend toward organic produce continues to strengthen. The Organic Trade Association reported that sales of fresh organic produce in the U.S. rose nearly 11% in 2020, reaching USD 18.2 billion. In line with this demand, producers are expanding their organic offerings. For instance, Awe Sum Organics, a California-based importer, launched its Peruvian organic table grape winter program in November 2022. This initiative, which runs from early December through April, bridges the gap between grape seasons and helps meet year-round demand.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 41.6% of global revenue in 2023.

The U.S. organic fruits and vegetables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030.

Organic fruits contributed 57.0% of global revenue by product type in 2023.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represented 52.5% of distribution channel revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 76.19 Billion

2030 Market Projection: USD 147.31 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 9.9%

Largest Market in 2023: North America

Key Organic Fruits and Vegetables Companies

The market is composed of a blend of global enterprises, regional producers, and organic farming cooperatives. Major players such as Driscoll’s, The Hain Celestial Group, SunOpta, and Dole Food Company hold substantial market share due to their broad product ranges that span both organic and conventional categories.

Leading Companies in the Market Include:

Amy’s Kitchen

The Hain Celestial Group

General Mills Inc.

Conagra Brands

Danone S.A.

Driscoll’s, Inc.

SunOpta, Inc.

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Organic Valley

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Conclusion

The organic fruits and vegetables market is experiencing robust growth, underpinned by heightened consumer awareness, shifting dietary habits, and an increasing preference for sustainable farming. With strong momentum across North America and significant contributions from global leaders in the space, the market is well-positioned for continued expansion. As demand continues to surge, innovation in supply chains, product offerings, and sustainability practices will likely define the competitive landscape in the coming years.