Organic Soaps Market Grows with Rising Demand for Natural and Sustainable Products

The global organic soap market size was valued at USD 385.1 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 686.1 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. This steady market growth is largely driven by rising health consciousness, increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products, and the expansion of distribution channels globally.

Social media and digital marketing have also played a pivotal role in accelerating market demand. Influencers actively promoting organic skincare products have significantly impacted consumer preferences. The broader trend toward health and wellness is further propelling market expansion, as consumers increasingly scrutinize the ingredients in their personal care items. As a result, there is a strong shift towards natural and organic soaps that are free from harmful chemicals, parabens, and aluminum—ingredients known to cause skin irritations, allergies, dryness, and dullness. In contrast, organic soaps are enriched with plant-based extracts and oils, offering a gentler alternative without adverse skin effects.

The appeal of natural fragrances is another major contributor to market growth. Consumers are drawn to products scented with plant-based ingredients like citrus fruits, lavender, rosemary, and mint. Additionally, the global push for sustainability has fueled demand for vegan, cruelty-free, and plant-derived soaps that align with environmental values. The broad availability of these products through both online and offline retail channels has further boosted market penetration and accessibility.

Supportive government policies promoting organic products, a rise in disposable income, and the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms have all significantly influenced market dynamics. As consumers continue to embrace values of purity, authenticity, and sustainability, organic soap products are becoming an essential component of personal care routines. This shift is reinforced by a broader interest in holistic wellness and herbal solutions, leading to a surge in demand for organic alternatives.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global organic soap market with a share of 32.9% in 2023.

The U.S. led the North American market with a substantial market share in 2023.

By product type, bar soaps accounted for a significant 73.0% of the market revenue in 2023.

Offline distribution channels led the market with an 80.5% share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 385.1 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 686.1 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 8.6%

North America: Largest regional market in 2023

Key Organic Soap Company Insights

Prominent players in the organic soap market include Sundial Brands LLC, Lush Retail Ltd., Osmia, EO Products, and Pangea, among others. These companies are actively expanding their market reach through strategic marketing efforts and global retail partnerships. Enhanced investor interest and funding have supported product portfolio diversification and geographic expansion, particularly in developed regions such as Germany, France, Italy, and the UK.

Sundial Brands LLC, known for its SheaMoisture line, offers a wide range of hair care and personal care products. The brand is globally distributed and certified as a B Corporation, emphasizing sustainable and eco-friendly business practices.

Lush Retail Ltd. is a global leader with over 900 stores, recognized for its handmade, ethically sourced, and cruelty-free products. The company is widely acclaimed for its sustainable packaging and ethical sourcing practices.

Key Organic Soap Companies

Sundial Brands LLC

Lush Retail Ltd.

Osmia

EO Products

Pangea

Brittanie’s Thyme

Davines S.p.A.

Laverana Digital GmbH & Co. KG

Truly’s Natural Products

Beach Organics

Conclusion

The organic soap market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based, and sustainable personal care products. With rising awareness of health and environmental impacts, consumers are shifting towards alternatives that offer transparency, safety, and ethical sourcing. The trend is expected to continue as more consumers prioritize wellness, resulting in a positive outlook for the organic soap industry in the years ahead.