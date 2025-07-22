Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2030: The Shift Towards Automation

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Overview

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market was valued at USD 68.12 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 90.02 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is primarily driven by rising population levels, increasing urbanization, expanding industrial activity, and the implementation of more stringent environmental regulations.

Environmental concerns, tighter wastewater management regulations, and the rising demand for sustainable and efficient treatment technologies are significantly contributing to the market’s expansion. In addition, industrialization and demographic growth are continuously reinforcing the demand for advanced water treatment solutions.

Companies in this sector are increasingly collaborating with end-users to deploy innovative technologies. Significant investments in R&D are being made to enhance operational efficiency, while small and medium enterprises are adopting modern treatment systems—creating new avenues for growth. For instance, in December 2022, LTIMindtree Limited partnered with Yorkshire Water, a utility service provider, to digitally transform its operations in asset management, water, and wastewater segments.

Technological innovation is opening up considerable opportunities for industry players, with a rising emphasis on implementing advanced solutions to stay competitive. The adoption of membrane filtration and ultraviolet disinfection technologies is gaining momentum due to their high treatment efficiency.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Asia Pacific led the global market, accounting for 35.6% of total revenue in 2024.

held a dominant position in the Asia Pacific region, contributing of the regional market share. By application, the municipal segment represented 65.9% of the market in 2024.

represented of the market in 2024. By treatment process, tertiary treatment equipment held the largest share, with 44.3% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2024 Market Size: USD 68.12 Billion

USD 68.12 Billion 2030 Forecasted Market Size: USD 90.02 Billion

USD 90.02 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 4.9%

4.9% Leading Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Major Companies in the Market

Key industry players shaping market dynamics include:

Xylem Inc. – Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Washington, U.S., Xylem focuses on water infrastructure solutions including biological treatment, filtration, disinfection, and dewatering systems. Key brands include Flygt, Wedeco, Leopold, and Sanitair.

– Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Washington, U.S., Xylem focuses on water infrastructure solutions including biological treatment, filtration, disinfection, and dewatering systems. Key brands include Flygt, Wedeco, Leopold, and Sanitair. Pentair plc. – Operating across three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems division is known for residential and commercial pool equipment with brands such as Pentair, Sta-Rite, and Kreepy Krauly.

Other leading players:

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Aquatech International LLC

Ecolab Inc.

DuPont

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Toshiba Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Toshiba Corporation)

Veolia Group

Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Parkson Corporation

Lenntech B.V.

Samco Technologies, Inc.

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

General Electric

Ovivo

Conclusion

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market is on a stable growth trajectory, backed by urbanization, environmental mandates, and the rising need for sustainable infrastructure. With advancements in treatment technologies and increasing public-private partnerships, the industry is poised for further expansion through 2030. Players who invest in innovation and sustainability stand to gain the most in this evolving market landscape.