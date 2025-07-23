Lucintel Forecasts the Global Carbon Fiber Textile Market to reach $3 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-07-23 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global carbon fiber textile market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace and defense, construction, consumer goods end uses. The global carbon fiber textile market is expected to reach an estimated $3 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for lightweight and high performance composite materials in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace/defense, and construction industries.



A total of 107 figures / charts and 68 tables are provided in this 205-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in carbon fiber textile market to 2031 by end use (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace and defense, construction, consumer goods, and others), product type (woven textiles and non-woven textiles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)..

Lucintel forecasts that aerospace and defense will remain the largest end use by value over the forecast period due to higher strength and stiffness properties.

Woven textile will remain the largest segment and expected to witness the highest growth over forecast period due to its wide application area in transportation, aerospace/defense, and wind energy industries.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region due to presence of leading carbon fiber composite component manufacturers and North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing end use industries in the region.

Saertex Group, Sigmatex (UK) Ltd., VECTORPLY CORPORATION, Chomarat, BGF Industries, SGL Carbon, Hexcel, SELCOM S.r.l, Toray Industries, Inc. are the major suppliers in the carbon fiber textile market.

