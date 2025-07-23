Wellness Tourism Market 2030: Detox Destinations on the Rise

Global Wellness Tourism Market Overview

The global wellness tourism market was valued at USD 814.6 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to expand to USD 2100 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.42% from 2023 through 2030. Wellness tourism encompasses travel activities aimed at enhancing an individual’s physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Travelers engage in activities such as yoga, spa treatments, meditation, Pilates, and visits to hot spring resorts to boost their well-being. Additionally, the trend of connecting with local communities and experiencing diverse cultures further contributes to personal wellness.

Distinct from medical tourism, which centers on treating existing health conditions, wellness tourism emphasizes disease prevention and promotes a healthy lifestyle and improved life quality. The rising number of tourists worldwide has increased demand for wellness services, prompting providers to offer spa therapies and other wellness activities to enhance customer satisfaction. Moreover, growing investments in the tourism sector are expected to positively influence market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the Wellness Tourism Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the wellness tourism market due to travel restrictions, lockdowns, and business closures. Many nations closed borders and halted international flights, leading to a sharp decline in tourist numbers. The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) reported a 35.8% decrease in wellness trips in 2020, totaling 600.8 million globally. The halt in economic activities caused business shutdowns, layoffs, and reduced consumer purchasing power. Fear of infection further deterred international travel.

Nevertheless, vaccination rollouts worldwide, easing travel restrictions, and declining COVID-19 cases are anticipated to drive market recovery. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international travel reached 900 million in 2022, representing 63% of pre-pandemic levels. A gradual increase in business travel and the reopening of spas and resorts at full capacity are expected to support market growth.

Increasingly busy lifestyles, sedentary behavior, and lack of physical activity have contributed to a rise in lifestyle-related illnesses such as diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that the global disease burden will increase by 56% by 2030. This growing health challenge is likely to boost demand for health-oriented travel.

Key Market Trends and Insights:

North America led the market with a 39.7% revenue share in 2022.

The lodging segment accounted for 23.3% of market revenue in 2022.

The secondary travel purpose segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Domestic travel constituted the majority of the global wellness tourism market in 2022.

Market Size and Projections:

2022 Market Size: USD 814.6 Billion

Projected 2030 Market Size: USD 2100 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 12.42%

North America was the largest market in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

The wellness tourism market is highly fragmented, with key players pursuing partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market presence. For example, Hilton entered into an agreement with CKR Resort in May 2022 to launch the Hilton Hyderabad Resort & Spa. Additionally, in March 2019, OneSpaWorld partnered with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. to form OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. Major companies in the market include Hilton, Accor, Hyatt Corporation, Rancho La Puerta, Marriot International, Rosewood Hotel Group, Niraamaya Wellness Retreat, InterContinental Hotels Group, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Hospitality, and Four Seasons Hotels Limited.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global wellness tourism market is poised for significant growth over the coming years, driven by an increasing global focus on health, well-being, and preventive care. Despite setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is recovering rapidly due to eased travel restrictions and rising consumer interest in wellness-oriented experiences. North America continues to dominate the market, while demand for lodging and domestic wellness travel remains strong. With lifestyle-related diseases on the rise, wellness tourism offers a proactive solution to improving health and quality of life, indicating robust long-term potential for the industry. Key players are actively expanding through strategic collaborations, positioning the market for continued innovation and growth through 2030.