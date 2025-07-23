Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Demand Pushed by Airline Goals

The global sustainable aviation fuel market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 15.85 billion by 2030, at a robust CAGR of 57.5% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s rapid expansion is driven by rising environmental awareness, supportive regulatory frameworks, and the increasing demand for cleaner alternatives in the aviation sector.

The adoption of sustainable fuels is gaining momentum in both commercial and military aviation, supporting the overall growth of the SAF market. In the U.S., heightened environmental consciousness, advancements in fuel technology, regulatory initiatives, and evolving consumer preferences toward greener options are propelling market development. These fuels offer favorable properties like high viscosity and density and are derived from renewable or low-carbon sources.

As the demand for eco-friendly aviation solutions increases, continuous innovations in SAF production and the benefits of economies of scale are expected to further accelerate market growth. Additionally, several companies and government bodies are investing in new manufacturing techniques to strengthen their position in the global SAF industry.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a 46.44% revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific held over 15.0% of the market revenue share in 2024.

FT-SPK technology dominated the segment, accounting for more than 44.0% of the market share by revenue in 2024.

Biofuels represented the leading fuel type, capturing over 71.0% of the revenue share in 2024.

Fixed-wing aircraft accounted for the largest share by aircraft type, contributing over 42.0% of revenue in 2024.

Order a free sample PDF of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.04 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 15.85 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 57.5%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market is highly competitive, driven by the presence of major industry players across various regions. The market is marked by a concentrated competitive landscape where companies actively pursue mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their positions.

For example, in April 2023, Shell and Delta Air Lines entered a two-year agreement centered around Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to supply 10 million gallons of SAF from Shell Aviation. This partnership supports Delta’s broader sustainability targets, including a goal to use 10% SAF annually by 2030 and to reach 35% SAF usage by 2035. To date, the airline has committed to over 200 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel as part of its long-term environmental strategy.

Key Players

Aemetis Inc.

AVFUEL CORPORATION

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Gevo

TotalEnergies

LanzaTech

Neste

Preem AB

Sasol Limited

SkyNRG B.V.

World Energy, LLC

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market is experiencing rapid expansion due to increased environmental consciousness and supportive regulations. The market’s growth is being driven by the aviation industry’s demand for cleaner fuel alternatives, with both commercial and military sectors adopting these fuels. Technological advancements in fuel production, along with continuous innovation and economies of scale, are further accelerating this trend. This growth is supported by strategic investments and collaborations among key industry players.