Packaging Coatings Market Grows with Surge in Flexible Packaging Demand

The global packaging coatings market size was estimated at USD 4,234.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6,448.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is primarily fueled by increasing demand for flexible packaging coatings, which offer enhanced adhesion, durability, and resistance. These qualities make packaging coatings particularly suitable for industries such as food and beverage packaging.

A major contributor to this market expansion is the continued rise of the e-commerce sector. The surge in online shopping has led to a greater need for protective coatings to ensure the safe and secure delivery of goods. Additionally, the rising demand for sustainable packaging has accelerated the development of eco-friendly alternatives that align with evolving regulatory frameworks and consumer expectations.

Ongoing technological advancements and significant investments in research and development are also playing a vital role in market growth. These innovations aim to produce more effective and environmentally responsible coatings for a variety of consumer goods. The global trends of industrialization and urbanization further amplify the demand for packaged goods, consequently boosting the market for packaging coatings.

Regulatory dynamics are another key influence on the market. Stricter regulations concerning hazardous substances such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) have challenged industry players to adopt safer, greener alternatives. In response, many companies have pivoted swiftly, integrating eco-compliant formulations into their portfolios.

The packaging coatings industry is moderately concentrated, with a few dominant players controlling a significant portion of the market. These companies benefit from strong brand equity, broad distribution networks, and cutting-edge technology, creating substantial entry barriers for new competitors.

The competitive environment is intense, with major firms contending on parameters such as innovation, product quality, pricing, and customer service. This rivalry drives constant product enhancement, offering customers a broader selection and superior performance.

Order a free sample PDF of the Packaging Coatings Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global packaging coatings market with a revenue share of 42.5% in 2024.

China accounted for over 62.4% of the Asia Pacific market share.

By product type, epoxy packaging coatings held the dominant share at 50.4% in 2024.

In terms of application, rigid packaging captured the largest share at 58.7% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4,234.7 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 6,448.1 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 4.9%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Fastest Growing Region: Europe

Key Packaging Coatings Company Insights

Prominent players in the packaging coatings market include Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Arkema Group, Berger Paints India Limited, and Clariant, among others.

Akzo Nobel N.V., headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is a market leader with a rich legacy in coatings technology and sustainability. The company provides high-performance coatings for food safety and regulatory compliance, including waterborne, BPA-NI (Bisphenol A non-intent), and solvent-free solutions. These coatings are engineered for durability, flexibility, and resistance while meeting stringent international standards like FDA, EU regulations, and the Swiss Ordinance.

Other notable players include Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd, HEMPEL A/S, Jotun, and Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Jotun, based in Norway, is emerging as a dynamic force in packaging coatings with a focus on sustainable innovation. Known for its advanced technologies and BPA-NI solutions, Jotun caters to packaging applications in food, beverage, and industrial segments. Its global infrastructure, local support teams, and dedication to quality position it as a reliable partner for stakeholders across diverse markets.

Key Packaging Coatings Companies

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coatings

BASF SE

Arkema Group

Berger Paints India Limited

Chemetall

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries AG

HEMPEL A/S

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global packaging coatings market is experiencing steady and sustained growth driven by the evolving needs of industries, rising e-commerce activity, and increasing emphasis on sustainability. With technological innovation and regulatory compliance at the forefront, leading companies continue to shape the market with advanced, high-performance coating solutions. As demand for safe, durable, and eco-friendly packaging rises, the market is expected to witness expanded applications and deeper penetration across both developed and emerging economies.