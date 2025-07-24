Packaging Printing Market Grows with Surge in E-Commerce Packaging

The global packaging printing market size was estimated at USD 417.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 615.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is being driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for sustainable packaging, the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector, ongoing advancements in printing technologies, and increasing consumer preference for aesthetically appealing packaging solutions.

The surging growth of the e-commerce industry has significantly contributed to the increased use of printed packaging, particularly in the form of corrugated boxes, labels, and flexible packaging. Leading online retail giants such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Alibaba are increasingly adopting customized printed packaging to strengthen brand identity and boost consumer engagement. Furthermore, the growth of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands has accelerated demand for short-run and personalized packaging prints, thereby promoting the adoption of digital printing technologies such as HP Indigo and Xeikon presses. These systems deliver cost-effective, high-quality output with faster turnaround times, aligning well with the shifting preferences of modern consumers.

Advancements in printing technologies—especially digital, flexographic, and gravure printing—are playing a crucial role in market development. Digital printing, in particular, is gaining traction due to its flexibility, cost efficiency, and ability to accommodate variable data printing. The emergence of smart packaging technologies that incorporate QR codes, augmented reality (AR), and near-field communication (NFC) is further boosting demand for innovative printing solutions. A notable example is Coca-Cola’s “Share a Coke” campaign, which utilized digital printing to personalize labels with individual names, exemplifying how modern print techniques can drive brand interaction and loyalty.

In the food & beverage, cosmetics, and personal care sectors, consumers are increasingly drawn to visually attractive packaging. High-end printing methods such as gravure and offset printing are widely used to create luxury packaging with vivid colors, embossed finishes, and metallic effects. Companies like L’Oréal and Estée Lauder invest heavily in premium packaging designs to elevate product appeal and enhance the consumer experience. Similarly, the alcohol and confectionery segments frequently use holographic designs and foil stamping to create visually striking packaging that stands out on the shelf.

Order a free sample PDF of the Packaging Printing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region led the global packaging printing market in 2024, accounting for over 41.0% of the total revenue share.

China remains a major driver in this region, supported by its vast manufacturing capabilities and export-oriented economy.

By product type, the labels segment captured the largest market share at over 35.0% in 2024.

By application, the food & beverage sector dominated with over 40.0% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 417.8 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 615.7 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.8%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Packaging Printing Company Insights

The packaging printing industry is characterized by intense competition, largely fueled by rapid advancements in digital and flexographic technologies and a growing focus on eco-friendly packaging solutions. The market is fragmented, with numerous global and regional players competing on the basis of print quality, customization options, and innovation. Industry leaders differentiate themselves through cost-effective, short-run, and sustainable printing solutions. Moreover, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations are frequently employed to gain technological advantages and expand market presence.

In November 2024, Sealed Air introduced AutoPrint, a digital printing system designed for on-demand, late-stage customization directly on protective packaging. This innovation enhances efficiency by reducing waste and labor, while improving flexibility and design capabilities.

In September 2023, Tetra Pak announced a custom printing collaboration with Flow Beverage Corp. and Live Nation Canada. This marked the first commercial use of Tetra Pak’s inkjet-based custom carton printing technology, enabling brands to deliver a unique consumer experience with the added benefits of paper-based packaging.

Key Packaging Printing Companies

International Paper

Sealed Air

Tetra Pak

WestRock Company

ITC LIMITED

Shree Arun Packaging Company Private Limited

Parksons Packaging LTD

DuPont

Rainbow Packaging

Uniflex

Virtual Packaging

Oliver, Inc

Transcontinental Inc.

Belmont Packaging Ltd

Arihant Packaging

Sun Print Solutions

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global packaging printing market is experiencing dynamic growth driven by evolving consumer expectations, technological advancements, and sustainability imperatives. As brands strive to differentiate themselves through customized, visually engaging, and eco-conscious packaging, investment in advanced printing solutions is set to rise. With Asia Pacific leading the charge and innovations such as digital and smart printing gaining prominence, the industry is poised for robust and sustained expansion through 2030.