Peptide Synthesis Market Grows with Rising Demand in Drug Development

The global peptide synthesis market size was estimated at USD 961.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,840.6 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.71% from 2025 to 2033. This notable growth is attributed to the rising demand for peptide-based therapeutics, ongoing technological advancements in synthesis methods, and the broadening scope of applications across pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

A major driver of growth in the peptide synthesis market is the expanding adoption of peptide-based therapeutics. Peptides offer an optimal blend of high specificity, minimal toxicity, and excellent biocompatibility, making them particularly effective in managing chronic and lifestyle-related conditions such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. Innovations in peptide stability, delivery mechanisms, and reduced immunogenic profiles have led to a growing number of FDA-approved peptide drugs and a surge in clinical development activities.

The global shift toward personalized medicine and biologically-derived treatments has intensified the focus on peptides within pharmaceutical pipelines. This has substantially increased demand for high-purity, custom, and modified peptides, supporting growth in both research-oriented and commercial-scale synthesis. For example, in February 2025, Granules India acquired Senn Chemicals AG—marking its strategic entry into the fast-growing peptide therapeutics space, including GLP-1 receptor agonists for treating diabetes and obesity. This acquisition highlights the strengthening momentum in peptide therapeutics and reinforces the sector’s long-term growth trajectory.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global peptide synthesis market with a 38.95% share in 2024.

The United States dominated the North American region in the same year.

By product, reagents and consumables accounted for the largest market share at 47.97% in 2024.

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) was the leading technology with a 44.04% revenue share.

Therapeutic applications held a commanding 70.35% share of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 961.5 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 1,840.6 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.71%

Largest Market: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Peptide Synthesis Company Insights

The peptide synthesis landscape is dominated by prominent players that leverage strong product portfolios, innovation-led strategies, and global service networks. Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Bachem Holding AG, and Biotage have secured leading positions by offering cutting-edge synthesis platforms and comprehensive service capabilities for pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic clients.

Market leaders such as Bachem Holding AG, PolyPeptide Group, and GenScript are recognized for their excellence in high-purity custom peptide production and CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) services. These companies provide integrated solutions covering peptide design, synthesis, modification, and scale-up for both clinical and commercial needs, reinforcing their roles in advancing peptide-based drug development.

Firms like Syngene International Limited, Puresynth Research Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Creative Diagnostics, and Lonza are further strengthening their competitive edge through investments in R&D, automation, and specialized peptide library technologies. This progress is crucial to meeting rising demand in therapeutic areas such as oncology, metabolic diseases, and infectious conditions.

The market is evolving through a blend of established expertise and innovative approaches. Mergers and acquisitions, collaborations with biopharma companies, and advancements in solid-phase and hybrid synthesis methods are driving competition while improving peptide production quality, scalability, and cost-efficiency. As personalized medicine continues to gain ground, the peptide synthesis sector will remain highly responsive to needs for innovation, regulatory alignment, and accessible manufacturing solutions.

Key Companies in the Peptide Synthesis Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

GenScript

Bachem Holding AG

Biotage

Creative Diagnostics

PolyPeptide Group

Syngene International Limited

Puresynth Research Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Lonza

Conclusion

The peptide synthesis market is on a robust growth path, propelled by its critical role in next-generation therapeutics, especially within the landscape of personalized medicine. With steady advancements in synthesis technology and increasing investments from pharmaceutical and biotech firms, the market is poised to meet the surging global demand for peptide-based drug development. As the need for targeted, safe, and effective therapies continues to expand, peptide synthesis will remain a key enabler of innovation and therapeutic progress across the healthcare spectrum.