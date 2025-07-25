Pet Hard Goods Market Expands with Growing Premium Pet Product Demand

The global pet hard goods market size was estimated at USD 74.54 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 104.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing trend of pet humanization, the adoption of innovative technologies in pet products, and the growing availability and personalization of pet care solutions.

The surge in urban living and evolving consumer lifestyles are fostering demand for multifunctional and space-saving pet products. Additionally, growing awareness regarding pet health has led to a rise in demand for wellness-centric products. Items such as orthopedic dog beds are increasingly popular for their joint support and enhanced comfort, particularly for aging or arthritic pets. In India, brands like Prazuchi have responded with handcrafted orthopedic beds made of multi-layer foam, waterproof linings, and washable covers, specifically tailored for senior dogs.

Millennials and Gen Z are significantly influencing the pet care landscape by elevating pets to family status. A 2024 Talker Research survey conducted for The Pets Table revealed that 52% of Gen Z dog owners in the U.S. purchase birthday gifts for their dogs—more than any other generation. Furthermore, 62% buy premium food and treats, 21% purchase pet apparel, and 20% invest in luxury grooming. The average annual spending on dogs stands at $612, with 1 in 7 owners willing to spend over $1,000. Luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana are capitalizing on this by launching high-end pet items such as $108 dog perfumes. Many Gen Z owners even make personal life choices—such as housing and career decisions—based on their pets’ needs, illustrating the premiumization and emotional depth of modern pet ownership.

Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok are shaping purchasing behavior through “petfluencers” who spotlight trending pet accessories and gadgets. Brands partner with these influencers to boost visibility and drive organic engagement. PetSmart, for instance, collaborates with influencers to reach highly engaged pet owner communities and market its offerings more authentically.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pet Hard Goods Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the pet hard goods industry, holding 45.27% of the global revenue.

Among product categories, the pet toys segment contributed 28.86% of the market share in 2024.

By distribution channel, brick-and-mortar outlets dominated with approximately 82.25% of total sales.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 74.54 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 104.04 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.7%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Pet Hard Goods Company Insights

The upper echelon of the pet hard goods market is led by established players such as Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Coastal Pet Products Inc., and KONG Company, among others.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates in multiple segments including Global Pet Care and recorded revenues of approximately USD 2.96 billion in 2024, employing about 3,100 people globally.

Coastal Pet Products, Inc. is a family-owned company founded in 1968, known for pioneering innovations such as the “Kanine Buckle” and for producing a comprehensive range of pet accessories from its large U.S.-based facility.

Leading Companies in the Pet Hard Goods Market:

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Coastal Pet Products, Inc.

Radio Systems Corporation (PetSafe)

KONG Company

The Hartz Mountain Corporation (Hartz)

ZippyPaws

GNV Commodities Pvt Ltd (Ruffwear)

Lee’s Aquarium & Pet Products

MidWest Homes for Pets

New Age Pet

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global pet hard goods market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by evolving consumer attitudes toward pet ownership, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for high-quality, health-focused, and aesthetically appealing products. As the emotional bond between pets and their owners deepens—especially among younger generations—the industry is expected to see continued investment in innovation, premium offerings, and strategic branding efforts across both traditional and digital platforms. This trajectory ensures a vibrant future for the pet hard goods market worldwide.