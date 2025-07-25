Europe Eyewear Market 2030: Sweden Embraces Smart Eyewear Tech

Europe Eyewear Market Overview

The Europe eyewear market was valued at USD 67.09 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 110.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. The market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of ophthalmic conditions, including presbyopia, myopia, astigmatism, and hyperopia, along with a rising awareness of the importance of regular eye exams and overall eye health.

Moreover, the growing trend of using eyewear as a fashion accessory, especially among younger demographics, further contributes to market growth. In 2023, Europe accounted for a 36.6% share of the global eyewear market revenue. Additional market drivers include rapid urbanization, continuous innovation in healthcare and wearable technologies, and a significantly large aging population.

According to the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), Europe has the oldest population globally, with nearly 19% of its population aged 65 and above—equivalent to roughly one in five people. This demographic shift significantly impacts the demand for eyewear. Furthermore, the global perception of eyewear as a fashion item motivates brands to release new products aligned with both technological advancements and evolving fashion preferences, often guided by customer behavior insights.

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Eyewear Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Brand visibility and awareness have also played a vital role in market acceleration. Consumer preferences today are influenced by several factors including social media engagement, virtual try-on technologies, and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms dedicated to eyewear. These elements have proven particularly effective in attracting millennial and Gen Z consumers, who increasingly favor online shopping and view eyewear as both a necessity and a style statement.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Germany led the market with the highest revenue share of 20.1% in 2023 , supported by a large millennial base and the presence of multiple renowned fashion brands.

led the market with the highest revenue share of , supported by a large millennial base and the presence of multiple renowned fashion brands. Spectacles dominated the product segment, capturing 71.4% of the market in 2023 , largely due to the growing prevalence of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) from extensive screen usage.

dominated the product segment, capturing , largely due to the growing prevalence of from extensive screen usage. By distribution channel, brick-and-mortar stores held the majority share at 79.1% in 2023, owing to increased public awareness about regular eye exams and the need for corrective eyewear.

Market Size & Forecast Snapshot

2023 Market Size : USD 67.09 Billion

: USD 67.09 Billion Forecast for 2030 : USD 110.08 Billion

: USD 110.08 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 7.3%

Leading Companies in the Europe Eyewear Market

Key and emerging companies active in the European eyewear sector include:

Alcon

De Rigo S.p.A.

EssilorLuxottica

Fielmann AG

MARCOLIN SPA

PRADA S.P.A.

Rodenstock GmbH

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

Zeiss International

Silhouette International Schmied AG

Among them:

PRADA S.P.A. , headquartered in Milan, Italy, is a prominent luxury brand offering a wide range of eyewear products, including high-vision lenses, anti-reflective coatings, photochromic lenses, and fashion-forward designs.

, headquartered in Milan, Italy, is a prominent luxury brand offering a wide range of eyewear products, including high-vision lenses, anti-reflective coatings, photochromic lenses, and fashion-forward designs. Rodenstock GmbH, established in 1877, is a leading German manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses and spectacle frames. The company operates manufacturing sites in 13 countries, such as Denmark, Brazil, Italy, and the UK, and maintains a distribution network across more than 85 countries worldwide.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The Europe eyewear market is witnessing significant growth, propelled by increasing eye health concerns, fashion-driven consumer preferences, and the impact of technological innovations in retail and product design. With strong contributions from major markets like Germany and rising interest among millennials and Gen Z consumers, the sector is expected to maintain its momentum through 2030. The presence of a large aging population, along with the continued expansion of e-commerce and virtual try-on technologies, ensures a dynamic and competitive landscape for eyewear manufacturers and retailers alike.