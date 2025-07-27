Auraya Solidifies Voice Biometrics Leadership, Offers Seamless Upgrade Path As Competitors Exit Market

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, 2025-07-27— /EPR Network/ — As major technology providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS)and Microsoft step back from their voice biometric offerings, Auraya, a global leader in voice intelligence, today reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the market. The company stands ready to support businesses affected by the discontinuation of legacy platforms, offering a seamless and secure migration to its advanced EVA voice Biometric solutions.

Auraya’s EVA voice biometric solutions are available from Genesys App Foundry, AWS Market Place, Five9 CX Marketplace and Nice CXexchange. Auraya also has on-premise options for those organizations that need to retain data securely behind their own firewalls. Recent industry shifts, including the announced end-of-support for AWS Voice ID and the end-of-sale for Microsoft’s Nuance Gatekeeper, have created uncertainty for organizations that rely on voice biometrics for security and customer experience. Auraya, a voice biometric specialist, provides a stable, future-proof alternative, backed by an evergreen development program that protects client investments. A cornerstone of Auraya’s philosophy is the guaranteed forward compatibility of its technology, allowing organizations to evolve as their business and technology needs change.

“Our philosophy is simple: we build technology and partnerships that last,” said Paul Magee, CEO of Auraya. “While others are leaving the market, we are leaning in. The departure of major technology organizations that are not focussed on voice biometrics creates a critical need for proven, specialist solutions. “We are dedicated to providing a safe harbor for these organizations, offering not just a replacement, but a significant upgrade in capability and long-term support. “Our evergreen commitment means customers can confidently build on our platform, knowing their voiceprint data remains secure and compatible with future innovations. Auraya’s technology is at the forefront of the industry, addressing the most sophisticated security challenges facing organizations today.” With the alarming rise of AI-driven fraud, Auraya’s solutions are engineered with powerful capabilities for voice and digital channels:

Deepfake and Synthetic Voice Detection: Proactively identifying and blocking malicious attempts from AI-generated voices in real-time.

Advanced Fraud Prevention: Protecting against account takeovers and other fraudulent activities across all voice channels.

Robust Identity Verification: Providing secure and convenient identity verification for a growing number of use cases in the finance, telecommunications, government and healthcare sectors.

A Seamless Transition from Legacy Platforms

For organizations navigating the transition from discontinued platforms like AWS Voice ID and Nuance Gatekeeper, Auraya offers a proven migration process. Auraya’s team of voice biometric experts works closely with new clients to ensure a smooth transition that minimizes disruption to live services. A key focus is on preserving the value of existing voiceprint enrollments, providing a path to migrate these critical assets to avoid costly and time-consuming mass re-enrolment campaigns. In addition to leveraging enrolled voiceprints, Auraya can provide a solution that maintains existing customer journeys, agent desktop and system integration, ensuring the transition to a new platform can be completed without the need for a major change project. By moving to ArmorVox-powered EVA solutions, organizations can not only maintain business continuity, but upgrade to a more powerful, flexible and future-proof voice intelligence platform. This focus on continuous, non-disruptive innovation empowers clients to stay ahead of emerging threats, while maintaining control over their technology roadmap.

About Auraya

Auraya is a global leader in voice biometric technology, providing secure and convenient voice identity verification solutions. Our core engine, ArmorVox, empowers organizations across various industries to enhance security, reduce fraud, and improve customer experience. With a commitment to innovation and long-term customer value, Auraya is dedicated to delivering the next generation of voice intelligence.

Contact our team to start your migration journey.