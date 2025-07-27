Lindsay H. Childs Moderates Session at Pennsylvania Bar Association FLS 2025 Summer Meeting

Philadelphia, PA, United States, 2025-07-27— /EPR Network/ — A Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC partner, Lindsay Childs, recently moderated a presentation at the Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section 2025 Summer Meeting.

The Summer meeting was held July 10-13, 2025 at the InterContinental Washington D.C. and offered informative sessions for participants, such as “Livin’ on a Prayer: The Practical Reality of Debt and Divorce,” “What to Expect From the Unexpected: The Complexities of Special Needs Children and Child Custody,” and “Mastering Evidence in Family Law: Best Practices for Presenting and Challenging Evidence in Divorce and Custody Cases.”

Ms. Childs moderated the plenary session on July 12th titled, “Mastering the Art of Diplomacy,” which focused on developing diplomacy when dealing with clients, colleagues, experts, or the Court. Participants heard legal analysis as well as practical advice to help them remain effective advocates while complying with ethical rules and maintaining professional relationships. Additional panelists included experts on ethics from the Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board and Pennsylvania Bar Association, as well as a former hearing officer and current family law arbitrator and mediator.

Ms. Childs is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of prenuptial agreements, divorce, custody and child support, alimony, spousal support, equitable distribution, and enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements. In addition to serving as President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court from 2020-2021, Ms. Childs served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022 and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Ms. Childs has also been recognized as a Main Line Today Top Lawyer from 2019 through 2024 and as a Super Lawyer Rising Star for 9 consecutive years.

About the Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section

The Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section works to improve the development and practical applications of the law relating to marriage, divorce, support, custody, adoption, juvenile dependency, property and economic matters, as well as domestic relations generally.

About Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm in Main Line, Pennsylvania that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the community. The firm’s family law attorneys are advocates of collaborative divorce, and their family-centric approach attempts to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family.

For more information about Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman or Lindsay H. Childs moderating a session at the Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section Summer Meeting, please visit www.vetranolaw.com or call 610-265-4441.