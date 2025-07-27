Take Your Content Creation to the Next Level with the Canon EOS R50 – Now at National Store LLC

Dubai, UAE, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC, an authorised Canon distributor in the UAE, proudly announces the availability of the Canon EOS R50, a revolutionary mirrorless camera designed for content creators, vloggers, and photography enthusiasts looking to level up their creative journey.

Whether you’re a beginner stepping up from a smartphone or an aspiring creator looking for a lightweight, high-performance Canon camera, the EOS R50 makes professional-quality content more accessible than ever.

Powerful Performance in a Compact Body

The Canon EOS R50 is built with a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and the advanced DIGIC X image processor, allowing you to capture stunning 4K video (oversampled from 6K) and sharp, vibrant photos—even in challenging lighting.

4K 30p recording with no crop

Full HD 120p slow-motion capture

Up to 15fps high-speed continuous shooting (electronic shutter)

This means smoother footage, faster action shots, and cinematic quality – all in a body weighing just 375g, perfect for on-the-go creators.

Intelligent Autofocus & Creator-Focused Features

Thanks to Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with deep learning-based subject detection, the EOS R50 automatically identifies and tracks people, animals, and moving objects with incredible accuracy.

Other creator-friendly features include:

Vari-angle touchscreen LCD for selfies and vlogging

Movie for Close-up Demo Mode – ideal for makeup tutorials, product reviews, or how-to content

Advanced A+ mode – shoot great photos with automatic scene detection

Creative Assist – easily customise looks with in-camera filters and effects

Built-in Connectivity & Streaming Ready

Built-in Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® for seamless sharing and remote control via the Canon Camera Connect app

UVC/UAC support – turn your EOS R50 into a high-quality webcam for livestreaming without any additional software

Multi-function hot shoe – power and connect accessories directly from the camera

With up to 1 hour of continuous video recording, the EOS R50 is ideal for creators shooting longer-form content or livestreaming events.

Now Available at National Store LLC

Canon EOS R50 is now available at National Store LLC retail outlets across the UAE and online at https://nationalstore.ae/. As an official Canon dealer in the UAE, National Store LLC ensures customers receive:

100% genuine Canon UAE products

Exclusive in-store bundles (creator kits with mic, tripod grip, and remote)

Expert guidance, warranty, and post-purchase support

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

Address: JK Group – Marrakesh, 17th St. Umm Ramool, Dubai, UAE

Phone Number: +971 4 353 5365

E-Mail: info@nationalstore.ae

Website: https://nationalstore.ae/