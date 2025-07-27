WPMozo Wishlist Lite for WooCommerce: A New Free Plugin to Boost Customer Engagement

Jaipur, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Elicus is excited to announce the release of WPMozo Wishlist Lite for WooCommerce, a free WordPress plugin designed to enhance the shopping experience on WooCommerce stores. Available now on WordPress.org and WPMozo.com, this lightweight plugin allows customers to save their favourite products for future purchases, fostering engagement and loyalty.

Key features include:

As a lite version of the premium WPMozo Wishlist for WooCommerce, it offers essential features for small businesses looking to improve user experience without cost. Store owners can benefit from increased customer retention and potential sales by enabling shoppers to bookmark products effortlessly.

Download the plugin today and elevate your WooCommerce store’s potential. For more details, visit WPMozo.com or contact Elicus at https://elicus.com/.