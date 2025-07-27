WPMozo Wishlist Lite for WooCommerce: A New Free Plugin to Boost Customer Engagement

Posted on 2025-07-27 by in Software // 0 Comments

Jaipur, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Elicus is excited to announce the release of WPMozo Wishlist Lite for WooCommerce, a free WordPress plugin designed to enhance the shopping experience on WooCommerce stores. Available now on WordPress.org and WPMozo.com, this lightweight plugin allows customers to save their favourite products for future purchases, fostering engagement and loyalty.

Key features include:

  • Seamless integration with WooCommerce
  • Easy-to-use wishlist functionality for logged-in and guest users.
  • Customizable wishlist button to match your store’s design.

As a lite version of the premium WPMozo Wishlist for WooCommerce, it offers essential features for small businesses looking to improve user experience without cost. Store owners can benefit from increased customer retention and potential sales by enabling shoppers to bookmark products effortlessly.

Download the plugin today and elevate your WooCommerce store’s potential. For more details, visit WPMozo.com or contact Elicus at https://elicus.com/.


About Elicus
Elicus is a trusted developer of WordPress and WooCommerce solutions, dedicated to creating user-friendly plugins to empower online businesses.Contact
Elicus – https://elicus.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution