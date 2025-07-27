GainTools Releases User-Friendly MBOX to PST Converter for Smooth Email Transfer

Belfast, South Africa, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — GainTools is happy to announce that its MBOX to PST Converter, which is both powerful and handy, is now available. This program is simple to use and helpful if you need to migrate MBOX files to Microsoft Outlook. This high-tech solution makes it easy for users to convert multiple MBOX files to PST format without losing any data or making any mistakes.

Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Eudora, and other email applications all make MBOX files, which a lot of people use. But Outlook, which is one of the most popular email programs for business and professionals, doesn’t work with MBOX directly. To satisfy this demand, the GainTools MBOX to PST Converter is a simple utility that makes it easy to move emails.

This program lets you transition to Outlook without losing your email structure, metadata, or files. It was developed particularly for them and their businesses. This program makes it easy and secure to move MBOX emails to a PST file. You can open the PST file in any version of Microsoft Outlook right immediately.

What You Should Know About the MBOX to PST Converter’s Features?

Batch Conversion – You can change a lot of MBOX files to PST at once, which saves you time and effort.

Keeps Email Integrity—The To, From, Subject, Date, Attachments, and other parts of an email stay the same.

You can transform huge MBOX files without any problems because the files can be any size.

Easy to Use—Everything is clear and simple to use, even for people who have never used it before. You can also break the conversion procedure down into steps.

Before you change the complete email, read the wording first to make sure it’s correct.

Selective Export lets users choose which MBOX files or folders they want to update.

It works with Outlook 2013, 2016, 2019, 2021, and previous versions. It can also be used by other email clients that use MBOX.

What the CEO said?

GainTools’ CEO said in a statement, “We know how hard it is for users to move their email data between platforms.” After talking to consumers and looking at the market, we built our MBOX to PST Converter. That’s a simple and quick approach to check that the information is correct and safe.

You may use the software on Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 4, and 7. Before they buy the complete version, users can also turn a few MBOX files to PST files for free. This enables them test the tool to see how well it performs.

It is always creating innovative, trustworthy email technologies that make it simple for everyone to transfer data. The company is even more dedicated to producing smart products that are speedy, safe, and easy to use with this latest edition.

About the GainTools –

It is a well-known brand of products that let you move emails and recover back information that has been lost. People know this company for its straightforward designs, strong tools, and exceptional customer service. It has tools that operate with MBOX, EML, NSF, and other email clients.