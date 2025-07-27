Certified Softwash Solutions Celebrates 7 Years of Exterior Cleaning Excellence in Windsor-Essex

LaSalle, ON, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Certified Softwash Solutions, a trusted name in eco-friendly exterior cleaning, is proud to celebrate seven successful years of serving homeowners and businesses across Windsor-Essex. Since its founding in 2018, the company has become a go-to provider for soft washing, roof cleaning, house washing, concrete restoration, and more.

What began as a personal mission to address a roof algae problem quickly evolved into a full-scale operation dedicated to delivering safer, smarter, and longer-lasting exterior cleaning solutions.

“I started this company after struggling to find a safe way to clean the algae off my own roof,” says Founder Frank Tamasovics. “Most people think pressure washing is the only solution, but we set out to provide something better—something that actually preserves the surface, kills bacteria, and protects the home. That mission hasn’t changed in six years.”

A Safer Alternative to Pressure Washing

Certified Softwash Solutions specializes in soft washing, a low-pressure cleaning method that removes organic buildup like mold, algae, and mildew without damaging surfaces. This technique is especially effective on siding, roofing, stucco, and other delicate materials—making it a top choice for residential and commercial clients across the region.

Each year, the team continues to invest in advanced equipment, eco-friendly cleaning solutions, and safety recertifications to ensure exceptional results and environmental responsibility.

Serving the Community, One Home at a Time

In six years, Certified Softwash Solutions has:

● Completed hundreds of home and commercial projects across Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh, Amherstburg, and the surrounding area

● Expanded services to include roof cleaning, gutter cleaning, siding washing, window cleaning, and concrete restoration

● Built a loyal base of repeat customers thanks to their professionalism, fast response times, and transparent pricing

“It’s not just about cleaning homes—it’s about helping people protect their investments, boost their curb appeal, and feel proud of where they live,” Tamasovics adds.

What Customers Are Saying

With dozens of 5-star reviews across platforms, Certified Softwash Solutions has built a reputation for delivering consistent, high-quality results. Customers often praise the team’s attention to detail, friendly service, and commitment to safety. “Great service by Certified Softwash Solutions. They were very professional and responded very quickly to all my questions,” says one recent Google reviewer. “They were awesome to deal with and the price was well worth the results. I would highly recommend them!”

Looking Ahead: More Services, Same Trusted Quality

As Certified Softwash Solutions enters its 8th year, the team remains committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible exterior cleaning throughout Windsor-Essex. Plans for the coming months include expanding service offerings, enhancing customer convenience, and continuing to invest in cutting-edge softwashing technology. With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time for homeowners and businesses to refresh their exteriors and protect their investments.

To schedule a service or request a free estimate, contact Certified Softwash Solutions today at (519) 563-8748 or visit www.certifiedsoftwash.ca to check out everything Tamasovics and his team have to offer!