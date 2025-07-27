Criminal Defense Services Now Available in Fort Collins Through Baker Law Group

Posted on 2025-07-27 by in Law // 0 Comments

Fort Collins, CO, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC is now offering full criminal defense services in Fort Collins, delivering trusted legal protection to clients facing criminal accusations across Northern Colorado. The firm’s presence in Larimer County gives local residents fast access to a proven defense team equipped to handle serious, high-impact cases.

 

“Our mission in Fort Collins is to give people a strong voice and a real defense when everything is on the line,” said Jereme Baker. “We don’t just guide clients—we fight for them.”

 

The Fort Collins office handles a broad range of criminal defense cases, including:

 

  • Domestic violence defense
  • DUI and DWAI defense
  • Sexual assault defense
  • RICO and federal conspiracy charges
  • White collar crime defense (fraud, embezzlement, forgery, etc.)
  • Theft and property crime defense
  • Assault and aggravated assault defense
  • Defense against protective and restraining orders
  • Misdemeanor and felony criminal charges

 

Baker Law Group takes a proactive approach to each case, whether it requires quiet resolution or courtroom litigation.

 

To speak with a Fort Collins criminal defense attorney, call (303) 862-4564 or visit www.jbakerlawgroup.com.

 

 

