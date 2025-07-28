Basalt Rock Market 2030: From Quarries to Cutting-Edge Composites

Global Basalt Rock Market Overview

The global basalt rock market was valued at USD 1,868.2 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 2,782.7 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by basalt’s outstanding physical properties—such as high compressive strength, resistance to corrosion, and thermal stability—which make it a preferred material in diverse industrial sectors.

In April 2025, China hosted the “Basalt Fiber Composite Materials New Standards, New Technologies, and New Products Application Promotion Conference” in Dazhou City, Sichuan Province. At the event, Southeast University and the Dazhou High-tech Zone Management Committee released the “2024 Basalt Fiber and Composite Materials Industry Development Report.” The report examined the current landscape of the basalt fiber and composites industry, addressing technical challenges and identifying future growth opportunities. This initiative reflects China’s strategic focus on promoting basalt fiber usage and setting industry-wide standards.

The demand for basalt rock in building and construction is increasing globally due to its mechanical strength, environmental benefits, and cost efficiency. Leading companies and regions are investing in basalt-based materials to improve infrastructure durability and promote sustainability.

Order a free sample PDF of the Basalt Rock Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a 66.9% revenue share in 2024 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2030, supported by rapid urbanization and industrial development.

In China, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The use of basalt fiber-reinforced concrete in major infrastructure projects, such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, has enhanced structural durability and crack resistance.

By product type, the basalt fiber segment accounted for over 52.0% of the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030, due to its high mechanical and thermal performance along with environmental advantages.

By end-use, the building and construction segment led the market in 2024. Its dominance is driven by increasing demand for sustainable, cost-effective, and high-performance materials in global infrastructure projects.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 1,868.2 Million

: USD 1,868.2 Million 2030 Market Size Projection : USD 2,782.7 Million

: USD 2,782.7 Million CAGR (2025–2030) : 7.0%

: 7.0% Leading Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Leading Companies in the Basalt Rock Market

Several key players are shaping the basalt rock industry:

Kamenny Vek : A major producer of high-quality basalt fibers, serving automotive, aerospace, construction, and marine sectors through innovative production techniques.

: A major producer of high-quality basalt fibers, serving automotive, aerospace, construction, and marine sectors through innovative production techniques. Mafic SA : Specializes in high-modulus basalt fiber for aerospace and automotive uses, with a strong R&D team and partnerships with industry leaders.

: Specializes in high-modulus basalt fiber for aerospace and automotive uses, with a strong R&D team and partnerships with industry leaders. Technobasalt-Invest LLC: One of Europe’s largest basalt fiber producers, accounting for over 20% of global output. The company benefits from vertical integration, owning both basalt quarries and manufacturing facilities.

Other Prominent Companies Include:

Aravali India Marbles & Granites

Basaltex NV

Basalt Fiber Tech

Deutsche Basalt Faser GmbH

Galen Ltd

Jumeisheng

Mudanjiang Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co., Ltd

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The basalt rock market is poised for steady expansion through 2030, driven by the growing demand for advanced, sustainable materials in construction and infrastructure. With strong government backing in key regions—particularly China—and increased R&D investment from global manufacturers, basalt rock and fiber are becoming integral to future-forward construction and industrial solutions. The market’s high growth rate and robust innovation pipeline underscore its strategic importance across multiple sectors, making it a critical component of modern material science and engineering.