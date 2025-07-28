Point Of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Grows via Sensor Integration

The global point of use water treatment systems market size was estimated at USD 31.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 53.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030. Heightened concerns about waterborne diseases such as E. coli and cholera have significantly increased the global demand for point of use water treatment systems.

According to a 2024 EBSCO report, approximately 2 billion people globally do not have access to safe drinking water in their homes. Waterborne illnesses contribute to 4% of the global disease burden, with an estimated 2 million deaths annually due to diarrheal diseases linked to contaminated water. Furthermore, each year, Vibrio cholerae bacteria cause between 1.3 to 4 million cholera cases, resulting in an estimated 21,000 to 143,000 deaths. Legislative frameworks such as the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974 and the Clean Water Act empower the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to maintain and enforce water quality standards, offering technical and financial assistance to improve drinking water safety.

In the U.S., an increasing focus on water quality is expected to drive market growth for point of use water treatment systems. To promote private sector investments in domestic water purification infrastructure, the government has enacted a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) law. These initiatives are expected to create favorable conditions for market expansion over the forecast period.

The discharge of pollutants due to expanding industrial operations and commercial agriculture is further contaminating water sources, leading to an uptick in the demand for water treatment solutions at the point of use. Rising mortality rates from unsafe drinking water also add to this growing demand. For instance, a 2023 WHO report estimated that nearly 1 million people die each year from diarrhea linked to contaminated water. Consequently, the quality of water is a major determinant in the adoption of point of use treatment systems.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2024, accounting for over 36.3% of global revenue.

China maintained a significant share in the regional market in 2024.

Reverse osmosis systems led the market based on technology, contributing 32.0% of the revenue in 2024.

Tabletop pitchers were the top-selling devices in 2024 and are projected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period.

Industrial applications dominated the market segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 31.90 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 53.56 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.2%

Asia Pacific: Largest Regional Market in 2024

Key Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Company Insights

Major players such as 3M, Pentair, LG Electronics, and A. O. Smith are implementing strategic initiatives including product innovations, regional expansions, and mergers to tap into emerging markets with strong economic potential.

3M offers diverse solutions such as under-the-sink filtration and reverse osmosis systems designed for consistent high-quality water delivery in commercial setups.

LG Electronics provides faucet-mounted filters and tabletop pitchers that emphasize energy efficiency.

Leading Companies in the Market:

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pentair

Panasonic Corporation

Unilever

LG Electronics

EcoWater

O. Smith

Culligan Water

Kinetico Incorporated

Conclusion:

The global point of use water treatment systems market is poised for robust growth due to rising health concerns linked to waterborne diseases, increasing government regulations, and expanding industrial pollution. With Asia Pacific leading the regional market and strong technological adoption such as reverse osmosis, the sector is expected to witness continued innovation and investment. Strategic initiatives by key players and government support through policies and partnerships are likely to further propel market development over the forecast period.