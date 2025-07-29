Yacht Market Smart Yachts: Telematics & Automation Trends

Global Yacht Market Overview

The global yacht market was valued at USD 9.39 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.29 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. This consistent growth is fueled by increasing disposable incomes and a rising global appetite for luxury and leisure experiences.

One of the key drivers of market expansion is the demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), who seek premium, customized travel experiences. This trend is being reinforced by the broader growth of the luxury tourism sector. In response, yacht manufacturers are integrating advanced features that improve both performance and the onboard experience.

Technological Advancements and Material Shifts

Yacht construction has evolved significantly from traditional materials such as wood and fiber-reinforced polymers (FRPs) to modern composite materials, which offer enhanced strength, lower maintenance, and superior corrosion resistance. Additionally, electronically controlled fuel injection systems are increasingly adopted, improving engine efficiency, reducing emissions, and minimizing noise and vibration—especially in environmentally sensitive coastal and port areas.

Affordability and Access

Despite the high cost of ownership, the growing availability of yacht rentals has helped mitigate barriers, expanding access to marine tourism and recreational boating. Furthermore, developments in maritime security, tracking, connectivity, telematics, and IoT integration are expected to further unlock market potential.

Order a free sample PDF of the Yacht Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe held the largest revenue share (38.9%) in 2023, driven by its large concentration of HNWIs, strong yachting culture, and thriving marine tourism industry.

The super yacht segment accounted for over 31% of global revenue in 2023. Their immense popularity among the ultra-wealthy stems from the unmatched luxury, space, and customization these vessels offer.

Yachts measuring 20 to 50 meters dominated the market with a 56.9% share in 2023 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, supported by lower operating costs, better sailing efficiency, and affordable moorage.

Motor yachts represented the most popular propulsion type in 2023, comprising 81.5% of revenue, and are expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR through 2030 due to their power, speed, and versatility in long-distance cruising.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 9.39 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.29 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.1%

Leading Region (2023): Europe

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several major companies are shaping the global yacht market:

Ferretti S.p.A (Italy) – Specializes in luxury composite yachts and custom superyachts under brands such as Riva and Pershing. Operates across six Italian shipyards, emphasizing quality, innovation, and Italian craftsmanship.

– Specializes in luxury composite yachts and custom superyachts under brands such as Riva and Pershing. Operates across six Italian shipyards, emphasizing quality, innovation, and Italian craftsmanship. Damen Shipyards Group (Netherlands) – A major shipbuilder producing a wide range of vessels including naval and workboats. Known for standardized, modular construction with efficient production capabilities.

– A major shipbuilder producing a wide range of vessels including naval and workboats. Known for standardized, modular construction with efficient production capabilities. Azimut Benetti Group (Italy) – A global leader in motor and mega yachts, with six shipyards and a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and expanded production capacity.

Emerging Players:

Feadship – Renowned for technological leadership and exclusivity, including hydrogen fuel-cell innovations and fully custom superyachts tailored for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

– Renowned for technological leadership and exclusivity, including hydrogen fuel-cell innovations and fully custom superyachts tailored for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Heesen Group – Known for fast, high-performance aluminum superyachts, offering a blend of customization and production efficiency with fuel-conscious design.

Key Players

Alexander Marine International (AMI) Co., Ltd.

Azimut Benetti Group

Damen Shipyards Group

Feadship

Ferretti SpA

Flensburger Schiffbau Gesellschaft GmbH (FSG)

Heesen Group

Princess Yachts Limited

Sanlorenzo SpA

Sunseeker International

Viking Yacht Company

WANDA Group

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global yacht market is on a steady growth trajectory, driven by increasing wealth, evolving consumer preferences, and significant technological innovation. While Europe currently dominates the market, rapid expansion is expected in Asia Pacific due to growing affluence and emerging marine tourism hubs. The shift toward sustainable materials, efficient propulsion systems, and advanced onboard technologies is transforming yacht design and usage. As the industry embraces rental models and connectivity solutions, it is becoming more accessible and efficient, paving the way for broader adoption and sustained growth in the years ahead.