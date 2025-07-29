Kimchi Market Experiences Uptick Due to Rising Interest in Fermented Diets

The global kimchi market was valued at USD 4,942.7 million in 2024. It is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 6,888.4 million by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of probiotic-rich foods, a growing demand for various fermented products, and the rising global popularity of Korean cuisine.

Key drivers for market growth during this period include the well-documented health benefits associated with probiotics found in kimchi, alongside its remarkable culinary versatility. The global appeal of kimchi has been further amplified by cultural influences, such as the worldwide success of Korean entertainment like K-dramas and K-pop, which have significantly boosted South Korean kimchi exports. In 2023, these exports reached an unprecedented 44,041 tons, with the United States and Japan emerging as the top importing nations. The surge in international kimchi consumption underscores a growing interest in fermented foods and Korean culinary traditions, supported by proactive promotional efforts from both businesses and the South Korean government.

Key Market Insights:

Regional Dominance: North America held the largest revenue share of the kimchi market in 2023, accounting for 16.15%.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 4,942.7 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6,888.4 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 4.9%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The kimchi market exhibits a concentrated competitive landscape, characterized by the strong presence of major players such as Daesang Corporation and CJ CheilJedang Corp. These leading companies are strategically focused on expanding their production capacities, innovating product varieties, and strengthening their global distribution networks.

Companies like Daesang, CJ CheilJedang, and Pulmuone are at the forefront of this expansion, demonstrating commitment through significant investments in new manufacturing plants. They are also actively developing convenient, ready-to-eat kimchi products to cater to the escalating consumer demand for convenience and traditional flavors. Furthermore, these key players are strategically leveraging the burgeoning popularity of K-food culture, including the influence of K-dramas and K-pop, and emphasizing the well-documented health benefits of fermented foods, particularly their probiotic properties, to attract and engage a broader international audience.

Key Players

Daesang Corporation

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Pulmuone U.S.A.

Lucky Foods

Weifang Jiahe Food Co., Ltd

Sinto Gourmet

JONGGA

Choi’s Kimchi LLC

NONGSHIM CO., LTD.

Cosmos Food Co., Inc.

Conclusion

The global kimchi market is witnessing steady growth, driven by heightened consumer interest in fermented and probiotic-rich foods. Its rising popularity is closely tied to the global cultural wave of Korean entertainment, which continues to fuel international demand. The dominance of traditional baechu kimchi and strong household consumption reflect its deep-rooted appeal and versatility. Market leaders are investing in innovation and global outreach to tap into emerging opportunities. With expanding retail presence and increasing health consciousness, kimchi is poised to become a staple in diverse global diets.