Microgreens Market Poised for Expansion Through Sustainable Agri-Practices

The global microgreens market was valued at USD 2.59 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030. This significant market expansion is primarily fueled by increased consumer expenditure on premium food products.

As consumers increasingly prioritize healthier and nutrient-dense options, the demand for microgreens has surged. These delicate yet flavorful greens are a favored choice among health-conscious individuals and have also gained considerable popularity with culinary enthusiasts and chefs, owing to their vibrant colors and distinctive taste profiles. The growing trend of seeking out premium and high-quality ingredients has created new opportunities for microgreens growers and suppliers. With the continued emphasis on premium food items, the market is well-positioned for sustained growth, catering to the evolving preferences of discerning consumers.

Key Market Insights:

Europe’s Market Leadership: In 2022, Europe led the overall microgreens market, holding a dominant share of 36.5%.

Commercial Greenhouse Dominance: The commercial greenhouse segment was the leading farming method in 2022, accounting for a significant 44.1% revenue share.

The commercial greenhouse segment was the leading farming method in 2022, accounting for a significant 44.1% revenue share. Retail Stores as Primary Channel: Retail stores emerged as the dominant distribution channel in 2022, capturing a revenue share of 40.3%.

Retail stores emerged as the dominant distribution channel in 2022, capturing a revenue share of 40.3%. Radish Microgreens Lead Product Segment: By produce type, the radish segment held the largest market share in 2022, at 26.8%.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 2.59 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.12 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 11.9%

Europe: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The microgreens market is characterized by its fragmented nature, with numerous key players actively competing. To gain a competitive edge, these companies are strategically engaging in partnerships and collaborations.

A notable example of this strategy is the partnership formed in May 2023 between AeroFarms, a global leader in indoor vertical farming, and Amazon Fresh. This collaboration significantly expanded AeroFarms’ reach by making its microgreens available on Amazon Fresh’s online platform and in all its physical retail stores. This alliance is expected to substantially enhance AeroFarms’ product visibility and market penetration, leveraging Amazon Fresh’s extensive customer base and robust distribution network. Such strategic alliances underscore the industry’s focus on innovative distribution methods and broadened consumer access.

Key Players

AeroFarms

Fresh Origins

Gotham Greens

Good Leaf Farms

Living Earth Farms

Farmbox Greens

Chef’s Garden

Bowery Farming

Teshuva Agricultural Projects Ltd.

Madar Farms

Metro Microgreens

Conclusion

The global microgreens market is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising consumer demand for healthy, premium-quality foods. The vibrant appeal and nutritional value of microgreens continue to make them a popular choice among both consumers and culinary professionals. Market trends indicate strong regional leadership in Europe and rapid growth across Asia Pacific, with commercial greenhouses and retail stores leading farming and distribution methods. Strategic partnerships, like that of AeroFarms and Amazon Fresh, are playing a pivotal role in expanding market reach. As innovation and health-conscious consumption converge, the microgreens market is set for sustained expansion.